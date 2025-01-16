Advertisement
AD

    Tron's TRX Skyrockets 253% in Whale Moves Amid $359 Million Liquidation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tron (TRX) whales making significant moves
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 13:20
    A
    A
    A
    Tron's TRX Skyrockets 253% in Whale Moves Amid $359 Million Liquidation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tron (TRX), now the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has experienced a massive 253% surge in whale activity in the last 24 hours, according to on-chain data. Whales, or large holders of TRX, have been making substantial moves, indicating increased interest in the cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Tron's large transaction volume was $382.31 million, or 1.67 billion TRX in crypto terms, representing a 253% increase in the last 24 hours. Large transaction volume reflects increased activity from whales, or large holders, either buying or selling. This comes amid a broader market liquidation that saw $359 million wiped out across various crypto assets over the same period.

    Article image
    TRON's Large Transactions Volume: IntoTheBlock

    According to CoinGlass data, $359 million in crypto positions were liquidated, with shorts accounting for the majority of this, totaling $213.59 million, and longs accounting for $139.52 million.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Founder Praises XRP Community's Resilience and Ripple CTO
    Ripple CTO Reveals Painful Truth About XRP $3.84 'ATH'
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here's Twist
    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'

    Related
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 929% in Whale Activity Despite Price Sell-off
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 13:53
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 929% in Whale Activity Despite Price Sell-off
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    TRX is up 5.74% in the last 24 hours to $0.235 amid a broader crypto market recovery sparked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released a day earlier. Reassuring U.S. inflation data boosted global markets, renewing bets on additional Federal Reserve interest rate reductions.

    Tron network growing

    Tron Network continues to expand. According to CryptoQuant, Tron's blockchain has experienced an unprecedented 119% growth in daily on-chain revenue since Jan. 1, 2024, owing mostly to increased gas usage and transaction volume. This expansion might reflect the network's growing adoption and robust activity across its DeFi platforms and smart contract ecosystem.

    Related
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 80% to Hit New ATH: Reasons
    Wed, 12/04/2024 - 11:31
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 80% to Hit New ATH: Reasons
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    USDT continues to be a primary driver of network activity. The USDT supply on TRON climbed from $48 billion to $62 billion in 2024, while the value transferred went from $362 billion in December 2023 to $576 billion in December 2024, with a monthly number of transfers rising from 55 million to 62 million. USDT is by far the most transferred token on TRON, accounting for over 99% of tokens transferred.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #TRON News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 13:20
    Cardano Founder Praises XRP Community's Resilience and Ripple CTO
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 12:57
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Awaits 64 Trillion Level: Massive Accumulation
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pierogies (PIRGS) Meme Crypto Pre-Sale On-Boards Participants
    FUNTICO Announces Exclusive VIP Launch Party for $TICO Token in Dubai
    GamingTECH Awards 2025: Nominations Deadline Extended Amid High Demand
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Founder Praises XRP Community's Resilience and Ripple CTO
    Tron's TRX Skyrockets 253% in Whale Moves Amid $359 Million Liquidation
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Awaits 64 Trillion Level: Massive Accumulation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD