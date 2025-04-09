Transak Integrates With Fastex Exchange, Adds Fasttoken (FTN) Support

Advertisement

Transak, a global provider of fiat on- and off-ramps for cryptocurrency services, shares the details of its integration with Fasttoken (FTN) crypto exchange. Besides a technical collaboration, the two teams will use a shared KYC mechanism, and FTN token will go live on Transak.

Transak now integrated by Fastex crypto exchange

According to the official statement of its team, Transak, a major global crypto-to-fiat payments processor, completes its integration with Fastex, a mainstream centralized cryptocurrency exchange. Transak fiat gateways will be available to all Fastex users.

This integration allows users to seamlessly purchase cryptocurrency coins and tokens directly on the Fastex Exchange using fiat currency — U.S. Dollar, Euro and so on — through various payment instruments, such as bank cards or wire transfers.

Yeghishe Stepanyan, CEO of Fastex Exchange, explains that this integration is set to significantly elevate the Web3 experience for all traders in terms of speed and user-friendliness:

We are excited to partner with Transak to offer our users a more convenient and accessible way to enter the crypto market. This integration represents a significant step towards our goal of simplifying crypto adoption and empowering users with a seamless trading experience globally.

To further streamline the onboarding process, Fastex has also implemented KYC Reliance with Transak. This means that users who have already completed their KYC verification on Fastex do not need to go through the process again when using Transak's services. This eliminates redundancy and ensures a smoother user experience while maintaining compliance.

With the new integration, Fastex aims to simplify the onboarding process for new users entering the cryptocurrency space. Transak’s robust infrastructure ensures a smooth and secure transaction experience, enabling users to convert their fiat money into cryptocurrencies without the need for complex intermediaries or multiple steps.

Fasttoken (FTN) crypto debuts on Transak

The long-term strategic collaboration with Transak aligns with Fastex’s commitment to provide user-friendly and efficient trading solutions.

Etienne Gandon, Partnerships Manager at Transak, welcomes the new addition to the platform's list of services supported:

We are delighted to collaborate with Fastex and support their mission to simplify crypto adoption. Our on-/off-ramp solution aligns perfectly with Fastex’s commitment to providing user-friendly and secure services, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.

In addition to facilitating general cryptocurrency purchases, Fastex Ecosystem Utility Coin, Fasttoken (FTN), is now listed on Transak. Users can buy FTN directly through the Fastex platform, leveraging the same convenient payment methods.