Total Value Locked in ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract Hits $7.6 Billion As ETH Reaches $2,152 ATH

TVL of crypto in the ETH 2.0 contract has exceeded $7.6 billion, exchange withdrawals rise as ETH hits a new all-time high

On Friday, April 2, the second biggest crypto, Ethereum, reached a new all-time high, hitting $2,152.

After that reports came out that the total value locked in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract has surpassed $7.6 billion (3,645,442 ETH) and a new high in ETH exchange withdrawals has been reached.

$7.6 billion ETH locked in ETH 2.0 contract

As Ethereum has soared to another all-time high above $2,000, ETH verifiers keep locking their coins in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract.

According to a Glassnode chart, earlier today the total value of ETH locked in the contract amounted to a staggering $7,658,232,113.59 – that’s a new all-time high.

The previous all-time high achieved on April 1 totalled $6,911,649,697.

ETH withdrawals see new 1-month high

The Glassnode team has also shared that the amount of Ether that has been withdrawn from exchanges by investors has reached a one-month high of 1,385.137 (7-day moving average).

In the meantime, the number of wallets with 1,000 ETH or more has dropped to a 3-year low of 6,523 as investors keep absorbing more of the second largest cryptocurrency.