    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Chartist Peter Brandt highlights Bitcoin ATH that took BTC on brand new level in the past
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 9:45
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Peter Brandt, a skilled commodities trading expert has issued comment on a tweet about the important historic price peak reached by Bitcoin back in 2017.

    An X user tweeted that Brandt was the only one who was able to predict that crucial for Bitcoin record peak correctly.

    Brandt responded that that all-time high was “of the easiest tops in history to call in real time.”

    HOT Stories
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted
    MicroStrategy’s Premium Surges to 2021 Levels
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Begins $1 Wave Surge, Bitcoin's (BTC) Trouble at $100,000: Details, Solana (SOL) to Get Tested in 3 Days
    Crypto Market Hit by $500 Million Liquidation Tsunami as XRP Plunges 10%

    Bitcoin keeps hitting new ATHs, nearing $100,000

    Over the past month, Bitcoin has scored several new all-time peaks rapidly. However, it keeps moving forward unstoppably and traders are predicting that it will remain so next year as well. So far, the most recent price record has been inches away from $100,000.

    The founder of the MicroStrategy giant, Michael Saylor, announced that he expects $100k to become history either in November or December. He has arranged a Bitcoin party in his house at the end of December.

    Another Bitcoin maximalist, JAN3 CEO Samson Mow believes that the party will take place in any case, even if BTC remains as high as it is now without actually reaching $100,000 or even goes down a few thousand US dollars.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'I'm Following Saylor's Tactical Bitcoin Investment Plan'
    Sat, 11/23/2024 - 09:36
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'I'm Following Saylor's Tactical Bitcoin Investment Plan'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin ATH that changed everything for BTC

    Bitcoin reaching an all-time high very close to the $20,000 mark was not only a price moonstone but also a turning point for the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency for several reasons. The first one was that at that moment BTC got the first major global attention. That price surge from roughly $1,300 in April to 8,700 in later November, and finally to roughly $20,000 in December put Bitcoin into the mainstream view, making it a sudden and successful debut.

    Media coverage and public interest in crypto skyrocketed. Many first-time investors entered the market back then. Another reason was the speculative mania that was unleashed, with many investors starting to buy into Bitcoin without having even a basic understanding of the blockchain technology. That caused a significant FOMO surge, which certainly contributed to the crazy price increase. 

    Another important factor that pushed Bitcoin up then was the launch of Bitcoin futures by the CME and CBOE. Despite the crypto winter that started soon after that in early 2018, Bitcoin became quite a different animal from what it had been before.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 9:41
    $7 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: $100,000 Incoming?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 7:31
    “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Shares Stunning $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pepeto’s $600K Presale Highlights Vision for Supporting Memecoins Ahead of 2025
    Paribu Announces Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients Worldwide
    Zircuit Launches ZRC Token: Pioneering the Next Era of Decentralized Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted
    $7 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: $100,000 Incoming?
    “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Shares Stunning $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD