This 'Mysterious Fund' Could Be Behind Most Recent Cryptocurrency Market Rally

Thu, 02/09/2023 - 11:10
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Only one entity potentially moved whole market, suggests on-chain data
This 'Mysterious Fund' Could Be Behind Most Recent Cryptocurrency Market Rally
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the midst of the crypto market's small bull run, a mysterious fund has started making waves by pouring large amounts of money into the crypto market. This fund has made sudden movements before and throughout the recovery cycle, as it has been seen withdrawing large amounts of USDC from Circle and depositing it into exchanges.

What makes this fund so intriguing is its size and timing, as it has managed to accumulate over $10 billion USDC. The fund started withdrawing USDC from Circle on Dec. 7, 2022, and has since been exchanging it for USDT via five different addresses.

Whenever this mysterious fund starts withdrawing USDC from Circle and transferring it to exchanges, the price of ETH has been seen to rise. This correlation between the fund's movements and the rise in cryptocurrency prices has led analysts to believe that there is a direct link between the two.

Speculation is rife about the identity of this mysterious fund and what its true intentions are. Some believe that it is a group of wealthy individuals who are pooling their resources to take advantage of the bull market, while others believe that it could be an institution trying to make a statement on the crypto market.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Strongest Divergence in Asset's History: It May Lead to This

Regardless of the real entity behind this mysterious fund, its impact on the crypto market cannot be ignored. Its sudden movements have caused the price of ETH to soar, and it has caught the attention of the crypto community. As the market continues to recover, it will be interesting to see what this mysterious fund does next and how it continues to shape the movement of assets like Ethereum.

#Circle News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Solana (SOL) Looks Primed for Comeback on Back of These 2 Key Factors
02/09/2023 - 11:29
Solana (SOL) Looks Primed for Comeback on Back of These 2 Key Factors
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Deposits and Withdrawals to Be Temporarily Suspended on Bitrue on This Date: Details
02/09/2023 - 10:45
XRP Deposits and Withdrawals to Be Temporarily Suspended on Bitrue on This Date: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Possible Ethereum Staking Ban Part of All-Out War by SEC, XRP Holders' Lawyer Says
02/09/2023 - 10:28
Possible Ethereum Staking Ban Part of All-Out War by SEC, XRP Holders' Lawyer Says
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev