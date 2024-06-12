Top Signal? Jim Cramer Meets Meme Coiner Iggy Azalea

Prominent CNBC host Jim Cramer has caused a substantial amount of excitement within the cryptocurrency community by posting a picture with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea on his X social media profile.

Advertisement

Azalea, who is dressed in a white graphic T-shirt with an image of sunflowers, a pleated mini skirt with subtle pinstripes and black knee-high boots, is pictured hugging the 69-year-old stock picker after the opening bell on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

With Iggy Azalea, after opening bell! pic.twitter.com/qpF8FXemQr — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) June 12, 2024

The image immediately went viral on the X social media platform, attracting mixed reactions from the cryptocurrency community.

"Top is in lads," one cryptocurrency enthusiast wrote in response to Cramer's picture. "Welp, so much for that rate cut," another user commented. Meanwhile, some commentators also warned about the so-called "Cramer curse." Critics often criticizing the analyst for his seemingly erroneous stock predictions. However, Azalea is seemingly convinced that she could break the curse .

On her own profile, Azalea posted an image of herself sitting at a workstation with multiple large screens on the trading floor of the NYSE. She also published two other images of her with the "$MOTHER TAKES WALL ST" caption.

The price of Azalea's Mother Iggy (MOTHER) meme coin has surged more than 40% over the past 24 hours. It is now down just 4.5% from its all-time high of $0.2306 that was achieved on June 6 amid a flurry of speculative buying.

Recently, the Australian rapper also announced that the meme coin would soon be used for buying phones and services from her telecommunications startup.