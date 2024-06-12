Advertisement
AD

    Top Signal? Jim Cramer Meets Meme Coiner Iggy Azalea

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is taking over Wall Street after winning the hearts and minds of meme coin enthusiasts
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 18:10
    Top Signal? Jim Cramer Meets Meme Coiner Iggy Azalea
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent CNBC host Jim Cramer has caused a substantial amount of excitement within the cryptocurrency community by posting a picture with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea on his X social media profile.  

    Advertisement

    Azalea, who is dressed in a white graphic T-shirt with an image of sunflowers, a pleated mini skirt with subtle pinstripes and black knee-high boots, is pictured hugging the 69-year-old stock picker after the opening bell on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. 

    The image immediately went viral on the X social media platform, attracting mixed reactions from the cryptocurrency community. 

    Related
    Wed, 06/12/2024 - 16:06
    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Charts Crypto Path Beyond Meme Coins
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Ripple CEO Backs XRP Community Amid Major Event: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $69K. Here’s Why
    SHIB, FLOKI, WIF, BRETT: Meme Coin Bloodbath Continues

    "Top is in lads," one cryptocurrency enthusiast wrote in response to Cramer's picture. "Welp, so much for that rate cut," another user commented. Meanwhile, some commentators also warned about the so-called "Cramer curse." Critics often criticizing the analyst for his seemingly erroneous stock predictions. However, Azalea is seemingly convinced that she could break the curse

    On her own profile, Azalea posted an image of herself sitting at a workstation with multiple large screens on the trading floor of the NYSE. She also published two other images of her with the "$MOTHER TAKES WALL ST" caption. 

    The price of Azalea's Mother Iggy (MOTHER) meme coin has surged more than 40% over the past 24 hours. It is now down just 4.5% from its all-time high of $0.2306 that was achieved on June 6 amid a flurry of speculative buying. 

    Recently, the Australian rapper also announced that the meme coin would soon be used for buying phones and services from her telecommunications startup. 

    #Iggy Azalea #Jim Cramer
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Jun 12, 2024 - 18:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Almost Billion US Dollars in BTC Moved from Exchanges As Price Plunged 5.4%
    Jun 12, 2024 - 18:14
    Almost Billion US Dollars in BTC Moved from Exchanges As Price Plunged 5.4%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image SHIB Praised by Forbes as "Beyond Cute," Shiba Inu Executive Reacts
    Jun 12, 2024 - 18:14
    SHIB Praised by Forbes as "Beyond Cute," Shiba Inu Executive Reacts
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEXT WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Azuro Steps Into AI Using Olas to Predict Sports Event Results
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Top Signal? Jim Cramer Meets Meme Coiner Iggy Azalea
    Almost Billion US Dollars in BTC Moved from Exchanges As Price Plunged 5.4%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD