    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler's 'Anti-Crypto Crusade' Is Imploding, Former Binance CEO CZ Shares Key Insights, Dogecoin Best Performer in Top 25: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Curious about the latest happenings in the crypto world from yesterday? Check out U.Today’s news digest to stay updated!
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 15:43
    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler's 'Anti-Crypto Crusade' Is Imploding, Former Binance CEO CZ Shares Key Insights, Dogecoin Best Performer in Top 25: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Don’t miss any major crypto events with U.Today’s top three crypto news stories over the past day.

    Top Ripple lawyer says Gensler's "anti-crypto crusade" is imploding

    In a recent X post, Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, has reacted to a legal win achieved by Coinbase and its CLO Paul Grewal against the SEC on Jan. 13. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals criticized the SEC's refusal of Coinbase's petition for comprehensive rulemaking, describing the agency's actions as "arbitrary" and "capricious." The court stated that the SEC's sporadic enforcement of "ill-fitting rules" against crypto companies "goes way beyond fighting fraud." Alderoty noted that, in the final days of Gary Gensler's tenure as SEC chair, the agency's "anti-crypto crusade" is imploding. The top Ripple lawyer then added that Judge Stephanos Bibas has "laid bare" what the crypto industry has been saying for years, particularly regarding the SEC's selective enforcement of securities laws aimed at banning digital assets.

    Ex-Binance CEO "CZ" shares key insight as crypto market recovers

    As the crypto market shows signs of recovery, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and former CEO of Binance, took to X platform to share a timely message with his followers. CZ's X post comes after a significant sell-off on Monday, Jan. 13, which resulted in over $700 million in liquidations following speculation about the Federal Reserve’s potential interest-rate decisions. "Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I wish I had... bought bitcoins early, bought the dip, held and learned about crypto early, ignored FUD.' But when the opportunity presents itself again, will you act? Today is earlier than all the days to come," the Binance founder wrote. The message emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities in the present, despite past regrets about missed chances, and suggests that another favorable moment in the market may be at hand. Thus, CZ is reminding crypto enthusiasts that even after experiencing setbacks, there is always a chance to take action and engage with the market.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) best performer in top 25: Details

    As Bitcoin rebounds from a recent drop below $90,000, the broader crypto market is also experiencing a recovery, with meme coins leading the charge. Yesterday, Jan. 14, Dogecoin, the largest meme crypto, surged by more than 11%, climbing from $0.31 to above $0.355. Its market capitalization exceeded $52 billion, making it the fastest-growing asset in the top 25 cryptocurrencies. At the moment of writing, DOGE is changing hands up 4.50% at $0.36, while its market cap stands at an impressive $54.2 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. Among the top 50 cryptos, only Kaspa (KAS) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) have outperformed Dogecoin. Other notable meme coins also recorded gains, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) increasing by 5% and Pepe (PEPE) rising 5.3%, regaining its position among the top 30 cryptos by market cap.

    #Ripple News #Stuart Alderoty #Changpeng Zhao #Dogecoin
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

