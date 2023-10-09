Top Ripple Executive Calls It Quits

Ripple CFO Kristina Campbell has decided to leave her position to take on the role of CFO at Maven Clinic

Kristina Campbell, the chief financial officer of cryptocurrency giant Ripple, has departed her role. She will now be assuming the mantle of CFO at Maven Clinic.

Campbell's transition from Ripple comes after serving the blockchain firm for a tenure of two years and seven months.

An impressive career path

Campbell's journey in the financial realm has been vast and varied. Before her association with Ripple starting in April 2021, she was the CFO of PayNearMe, where she was tasked with overseeing equity financings, debt refinancings, and laying the groundwork for the company's strategic planning.

As a General Manager for GoBank, she managed to quadruple the revenue in the first year and was essential in launching GoBank in new channels, notably including a partnership with Uber.

Additionally, Campbell's experience is further fortified with her roles at prominent organizations such as Bain & Co., where she advised an $8 billion private equity fund, Avery Dennison, and Citigroup.

Alongside her corporate roles, Campbell is a founding member of The F Suite, an exclusive community for CFOs that is based in Los Angeles.

No impact on the XRP price

Following the announcement of Campbell's departure, XRP's price is trading at $0.501 after experiencing a marginal dip of 3.2%.

However, it's pertinent to note that this drop aligns with the broader market's performance. This means that Campbell's exit had a negligible impact on XRP's valuation.