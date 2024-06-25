Advertisement
AD

    Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, BONK Rallying: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Largest meme cryptos surging by 15-25% in last 24 hours, cat-themed coins lead way
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 16:26
    Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, BONK Rallying: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Today, despite pale market performance and growing community pessimism, meme cryptocurrencies are posting notable gains. Some meme coins from the top 500 managed to score 50-60% surges in last 24 hours.

    Meme coins erase losses, BRETT and WIF lead mini-rally

    Based Brett (BRETT), the largest meme coin on the Base (BASE) blockchain, has jumped by 25% in the last 24 hours. As a result, it has become the fastest-growing cryptocurrency in the top 100 assets by market capitalization.

    major meme coins are rocketing
    Image by CoinGecko

    Dogwifhat (WIF), a dominant meme coin on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, sees a 19.7% price increase. Its market cap is eyeing the $2 billion level. Pepe (PEPE) posted similar gains and smashed through the $5.2 billion valuation today.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Secret to Surviving Crypto Bloodbath
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Waits to Buy More Bitcoin: 'Rough Times Ahead'

    Bonk (BONK), with its 16.7% daily price upsurge, is another premium meme coin on the list of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies, together with Floki (FLOKI), which sits on a $1.7 billion valuation after a 12.7% price jump.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are up by 8.2-8.3%;  both assets solidified their presence in the top 15 cryptos by market cap.

    Related
    Mon, 06/24/2024 - 15:36
    Top Meme Coins BRETT, PEPE, FLOKI Plummeting as Crypto Dips
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today yesterday, meme coins registered a painful price decline amid yesterday's cryptocurrency drop.

    POPCAT price jumps by 60%, Solana's cat-coin targets $500 million valuation

    However, the most impressive rallies were registered in the cat-themed coin segment. Meme coins such as Popcat (POPCAT), Mog Coin (MOG) and Michi (MICHI) excited their audience with impressive gains.

    Popcat's (POPCAT) capitalization eyes $500 million after unrivaled 60% growth in the last 24 hours. Michi (MICHI) added 75% and almost reached a $100 million cap.

    Mog Coin (MOG), after a 25.1% price spike, entered into the top 150 cryptos by market cap, while popular meme coin Cat in Dog World (MEW) is up by 15%.

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 14:36
    MEW Meme Coin Now Available at Binance Futures: Details
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, MEW was recently listed by Binance Futures with 50x leverage.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Dogwifhat WIF #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONK News #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Advertisement
    related image Solana (SOL) Launches Revolutionary Web Feature: Details
    Jun 25, 2024 - 16:20
    Solana (SOL) Launches Revolutionary Web Feature: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 'Go All-In on XRP': Major Exchange Reacts to Price Crash
    Jun 25, 2024 - 16:20
    'Go All-In on XRP': Major Exchange Reacts to Price Crash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Might End in September, This Indicator Says
    Jun 25, 2024 - 16:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Might End in September, This Indicator Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Security Tool Harpie Expands Theft Protection to Three New Blockchains
    Top Perp DEX SynFutures Crosses $100 Billion Ahead of Blast Airdrop
    House of ZK is Bringing the Future of Blockchain Connectivity to Brussels
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, BONK Rallying: Details
    Solana (SOL) Launches Revolutionary Web Feature: Details
    'Go All-In on XRP': Major Exchange Reacts to Price Crash
    Show all