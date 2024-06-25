Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, BONK Rallying: Details

Advertisement

Today, despite pale market performance and growing community pessimism, meme cryptocurrencies are posting notable gains. Some meme coins from the top 500 managed to score 50-60% surges in last 24 hours.

Meme coins erase losses, BRETT and WIF lead mini-rally

Based Brett (BRETT), the largest meme coin on the Base (BASE) blockchain, has jumped by 25% in the last 24 hours. As a result, it has become the fastest-growing cryptocurrency in the top 100 assets by market capitalization.

Image by CoinGecko

Dogwifhat (WIF), a dominant meme coin on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, sees a 19.7% price increase. Its market cap is eyeing the $2 billion level. Pepe (PEPE) posted similar gains and smashed through the $5.2 billion valuation today.

Bonk (BONK), with its 16.7% daily price upsurge, is another premium meme coin on the list of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies, together with Floki (FLOKI), which sits on a $1.7 billion valuation after a 12.7% price jump.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are up by 8.2-8.3%; both assets solidified their presence in the top 15 cryptos by market cap.

As covered by U.Today yesterday, meme coins registered a painful price decline amid yesterday's cryptocurrency drop.

POPCAT price jumps by 60%, Solana's cat-coin targets $500 million valuation

However, the most impressive rallies were registered in the cat-themed coin segment. Meme coins such as Popcat (POPCAT), Mog Coin (MOG) and Michi (MICHI) excited their audience with impressive gains.

Popcat's (POPCAT) capitalization eyes $500 million after unrivaled 60% growth in the last 24 hours. Michi (MICHI) added 75% and almost reached a $100 million cap.

Mog Coin (MOG), after a 25.1% price spike, entered into the top 150 cryptos by market cap, while popular meme coin Cat in Dog World (MEW) is up by 15%.

As covered by U.Today previously, MEW was recently listed by Binance Futures with 50x leverage.