Advertisement
AD

    Top Meme Coins BRETT, PEPE, FLOKI Plummeting as Crypto Dips

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Majors in meme coin segment are yet again among the worst performers in the top 100
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 15:36
    Top Meme Coins BRETT, PEPE, FLOKI Plummeting as Crypto Dips
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Major meme cryptocurrencies are underperforming today. Ninety percent of top meme coins are in red, while the majority of them are posting double-digit losses. However, two dog-coins from the top 200 cryptos by market cap managed to surge even against such a painful background.

    "PEPE's best friend," BRETT, among the worst performing cryptos today

    Today, June 24, 2024, Based Brett (BRETT), one of the largest meme coins on the Base (BASE) blockchain, is down by 9.4%. As such, it is a fourth worst performing crypto in the top 100. It only managed to outperform Ordi (ORDI) and Notcoin (NOT), while Uniswap (UNI) registers similar losses.

    BRETT meme coin is among worst performers
    Image by CoinGecko

    Based Brett (BRETT) is close to losing the $1.3 billion market cap level. Other major meme coins are also under pressure today.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead
    Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Easily Hit $72,500, Here's Why
    More Than 140,000 BTC From Mt.Gox Hack to Be Repaid: Market Effect
    Everything to Know About Shiba Inu (SHIB) This Week

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) are down by 5.2-5.3%. Meanwhile, the market benchmark for cryptocurrency segment is 4% today.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) lost 4.1%, while other largest meme cryptos Bonk (BONK) and Floki (FLOKI) are also in the red but are slightly outdoing the market average.

    In total, the segment of meme cryptos lost 5% in the last 24 hours, CoinGecko data says.

    Dogwifhat (WIF), Mog Coin (MOG) in green despite painful start of week for crypto

    At the same time, two large meme coins managed to post minor gains despite market hostility. Dogwifhat (WIF), a major Solana meme cryptocurrency, added 1.1%, while Mog Coin (MOG) is up by 4% on Ethereum (ETH) and Base (BASE) platforms.

    As the cryptocurrency market sees over $300 million erased in shorts and longs due to liquidations in the last 24 hours, meme coins are also among the worst affected by the dropdown.

    DOGE and PEPE traders lost over $7.5 million, while ConstituitionDAO (PEOPLE) and Dogwifhat (WIF) are also on the list of the 10 most affected cryptos, CoinGlass data shows.

    Bitcoin (BTC) is down by 4.8%, while Ethereum (ETH) lost 5.5% on the news of the multi-billion Mt. Gox compensation plan and geopolitical tensions.

    #Memecoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #FLOKI #PEPE Coin #BONK News #Dogwifhat WIF
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Advertisement
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 24
    Jun 24, 2024 - 15:31
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 24
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Tron (TRX) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Fresh Market Shift
    Jun 24, 2024 - 15:31
    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Fresh Market Shift
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shytoshi Kusama's Crucial Message on Crypto Market Sent to SHIB Community
    Jun 24, 2024 - 15:31
    Shytoshi Kusama's Crucial Message on Crypto Market Sent to SHIB Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CardanoGPT Proposes a Hybrid Large Language Model Strategy to Overcome Decentralized LLM Challenges
    iRA Blocks Unveils Vision to Democratize Real-World Asset Investment
    Indonesia DIGITAL FINANCEFRONTIER: FINTECH UNLEASHED
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Meme Coins BRETT, PEPE, FLOKI Plummeting as Crypto Dips
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 24
    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Fresh Market Shift
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD