Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Other Coins Now Accepted as Donations by U.S. Figure Skating Body

As most cryptocurrencies remain on thin ice following a recent correction, U.S. Figure Skating has just enabled donations in various cryptocurrencies

U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing figure skating body, has started accepting donations in a slew of cryptocurrencies, including meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, after partnering with third-party vendor Engiven.



Executive Director Ramsey Baker claims that cryptocurrencies represent an innovative way of donating funds, adding that the new option will allow athletes and programs to secure more financial support:

We continue to look for new and innovative ways to provide funding to the U.S. Figure Skating athletes, clubs, programs and initiatives.

Engiven automatically converts all donated funds to the U.S. Dollar in order not to deal with volatility.

Founded all the way back in 1921, the nonprofit organization is responsible for regulating standards for skating proficiency in the States. It also picks the athletes and officials who represent Team USA at various international competitions, including the in-progress Olympic Games.