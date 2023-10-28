Top AI Crypto Fetch.AI (FET) Jumps by 55%: Key Triggers

Fetch.AI (FET), one of oldest and largest AI cryptocurrencies, prints another spectacular rally

Amid massive technology release announcements and community breakthroughs, the popular AI token FET becomes the top performer in the mid-cap altcoins segment. Meanwhile, AI cryptos are yet again outperforming all competing categories.

AI crypto FET is 55% up in seven days: Possible reasons

In the last seven days, the price of FET, the core native cryptocurrency of the AI-powered dApps platform Fetch.AI, added almost 55%. By press time, it rallied from $0.22 to $0.35 on major spot exchanges. The FET cryptocurrency is on the verge of entering the top 100 tokens by market cap and top five biggest AI cryptos.

In the last days, Fetch.AI (FET) released DeltaV, a search-based AI chat interface that enables natural language conversations to independently manage tasks for users. DeltaV relies on numerous Fetch.AI (FET) developments, including the likes of AI Engine, AI Agents and the Agentverse platform.

The early access subscription campaign witnessed participation of AI enthusiasts from all over the globe.

Then, the Fetch.AI (FET) team organized a HackAI hackathon together with Techfest, Asia's largest science and technology festival hosted by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

As covered by U.Today previously, the rally of the FET cryptocurrency was accompanied by a massive inflow of liquidity. The trading volume spike allowed the FET price to secure crucial technical analysis levels.

AI cryptos segment surpasses $6 billion in market cap

Last but not least, the Fetch.AI (FET) team moved all its cryptocurrency operations to Dubai, UAE, one of the most influential crypto hubs globally.

Other largest AI cryptos also perform well: AGIX by SingularityNET added 31.54%, while Injective (INJ) witnessed a 48.06% rally. As per CoinMarketCap's data, the aggregated capitalization of the segment added 4% in 24 hours and surpassed $6 billion.

In the last 24 hours, the rest of cryptocurrency markets lost 0.2% of capitalization.