TOP 3 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, XRP — Which Coin Will Withstand Market and Show Growth?

Price Predictions
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 14:30
Denys Serhiichuk
Will XRP grow faster than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in the near term?
The second half of Friday is looking more positive for the market. Some coins from the top 10 list are already located in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The crucial info for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Bitcoin

BTC

$169,489,478,082

$9,203.81

$17,720,191,754

0.39%

Ethereum

ETH

$25,815,769,349

$231.51

$6,682,979,799

-0.17%

XRP

XRP

$8,204,341,222

$0.185376

$1,170,672,686

2.43%

BTC/USD 

Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to continue trading above $9,000. Even though its rate has declined by 0.36% since yesterday, growth potential to $9,400 remains relevant.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is showing strong resistance at $9,100. Buyer potential is also confirmed by rising trading volume, which is a positive sign for further rise.

The liquidity is also high, in the $9,300-$9,400 range. Respectively, traders can expect growth of the leading crypto to around $9,350 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,183 at press time.

ETH/USD 

Yesterday buyers restored the price of Ethereum (ETH) from the low zone to the resistance area of $233.33. During the day, the pair tried to gain a foothold above this resistance, but the volume of purchases was below the average level and the price was not able to test the two-hour EMA55.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Today, the price may fall back into the zone of yesterday's low and if bears increase the pressure, the price drop will continue to support at 100% Fibo ($222). If there is no strong pressure, then buyers will try to gain a foothold at the average price level.

Ethereum is trading at $320.70 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday's XRP price recovery was limited at $0.184. During the day, the pair consolidated in a narrow lateral range with support at $0.181.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

If buyers do not restore the pair above the average price level today, then the decline will continue to the area of yesterday's low, and with strong pressure from bears the price could test support at $0.170.

XRP is trading at $0.1846 at press time.

 

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

