Toncoin (TON) up 54% in December on This Telegram Innovation

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The price of Toncoin (TON) has risen 54% since the beginning of December, starting the month at $1.75 and reaching $2.7 by now. The reason for such a strong surge in TON quotations seems to be an innovative solution with anonymous phone numbers for Telegram, which was presented by Pavel Durov himself, the founder and head of the popular messenger.

TON to USD by CoinMarketCap

As a reminder, The Open Network (TON) is the brainchild of the Telegram development team, which the messenger had to abandon due to pressure from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) years earlier. Since then, the TON ecosystem has reportedly led a life of its own and regularly integrates various innovations into the messenger.

Anonymous numbers' hypenomics

So, earlier in December, following Durov's post about creating full-fledged decentralized solutions, the Fragment platform launched bidding for anonymous phone numbers for Telegram. The numbers sold for TON have a phone code of +888 and are an NFT based on the blockchain of the same name. Their key purpose is that they can be used to register a relatively anonymous Telegram account.

Ads Ads

Moreover, the creators of the project have deployed a mechanism whereby the prices of all numbers that will not have a bid or will not be bought will be increased every three hours by 1 TON until it finally reaches a certain limit and disappears from the auction.