Breaking: Telegram Announces Discontinuation of Its Blockchain Project

News
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 17:18
Alex Dovbnya
Telegram's blockchain project is over after losing a legal battle against the U.S. SEC, according to the company's founder Pavel Durov
Cover image via U.Today

Pavel Durov, the founder of messaging giant Telegram, has just announced the discontinuation of the TON blockchain projects. 

Related
Mike Novogratz: Telegram Should Adopt Bitcoin (BTC)

Durov explains that the defeat in the legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was the reason behind abandoning the project: 

'Sadly, the US judge is right about one thing: we, the people outside the US, can vote for our presidents and elect our parliaments, but we are still dependent on the United States when it comes to finance and technology (luckily not coffee).' 

As reported by U.Today, Judge Kevin Castel of the New York Southern District Court prohibited Telegram from selling its Gram tokens outside of the U.S. 

In his post, Durov also cautioned investors against putting their money into third-party projects that are not related to Telegram: 

No present or past member of our team is involved with any of these projects.

The billionaire also calls the world 'overly centralized' while wishing luck to those who struggle for decentralization. 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy