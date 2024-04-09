Advertisement
AD

    Toncoin (TON) Dethrones Cardano in Top 10 on Major Telegram Expansion

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Toncoin (TON) has eclipsed Cardano (ADA) in market capitalization, signaling paradigm shift driven by Telegram's strategic expansion initiatives
    Tue, 9/04/2024 - 13:46
    Toncoin (TON) Dethrones Cardano in Top 10 on Major Telegram Expansion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a dramatic turn of events, the crypto space witnessed the rise of Toncoin (TON) as it surpassed Cardano (ADA) in market capitalization, securing a spot in the coveted top 10. Over the past 24 hours, Cardano slipped from ninth place to tenth, with a market capitalization of $21.65 billion.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches Major Milestone With 88.6 Million Transactions

    The spotlight now shines on TON, a blockchain project associated with Telegram, the renowned messenger platform. Fueled by ambitious announcements from Pavel Durov, the billionaire behind Telegram, Toncoin's recent surge has been nothing short of meteoric. 

    ""
    TON to USD by CoinMarketCap

    With plans to integrate Toncoin into the messenger platform and initiate its acceptance as a mode of payment and a reward for advertising, coupled with large-scale token buyouts, Toncoin's price skyrocketed by a staggering 135% in the past month alone. Its market capitalization now stands at a formidable $23.94 billion.

    ""
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The remarkable growth of TON's network, The Open Network, further underscores its rapid ascent. The total value locked in the network surged by nearly 700% since March, reaching an impressive $145 million. As a result, Toncoin has firmly secured its position in the top 10 cryptocurrencies, edging out Cardano from its former standing.

    Related
    Dogecoin Dev Ends Speculation on Elon Musk's DOGE Holdings

    With Toncoin's eye set on further milestones, including surpassing Dogecoin's market capitalization of $28.33 billion, the cryptocurrency market braces for continued disruption. 

    Meanwhile, Cardano finds itself fending off competition not only from Toncoin but also from emerging contenders like AVAX and Shiba Inu (SHIB), each vying for a place in the upper echelons of the crypto hierarchy.

    #Toncoin #Toncoin News #Telegram Open Network (TON) News #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin Halving to Send BTC Price Ballistic, Top Analyst Predicts
    2024/04/09 13:42
    Bitcoin Halving to Send BTC Price Ballistic, Top Analyst Predicts
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Elon Musk Turns Heads With Ambitious Moon Prediction But Not About DOGE
    2024/04/09 13:42
    Elon Musk Turns Heads With Ambitious Moon Prediction But Not About DOGE
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Deciphers True Meaning of 'Laser Eyes' for BTC
    2024/04/09 13:42
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Deciphers True Meaning of 'Laser Eyes' for BTC
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    POKT Network Welcomes Three New Gateways & Brings Open Data Access to Millions of End Users
    Ahead of Big CIO Show 2024: Cross – Industry Commitments Highlight Tech Investment Surge
    W3WC Dubai Event: Where Visionaries Unite for Web3’s Tomorrow
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Dethrones Cardano in Top 10 on Major Telegram Expansion
    Bitcoin Halving to Send BTC Price Ballistic, Top Analyst Predicts
    Elon Musk Turns Heads With Ambitious Moon Prediction But Not About DOGE
    Show all