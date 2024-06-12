Pepe (PEPE) Skyrockets 20% in Crucial Metric as Price Surges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Pepe (PEPE) has experienced a major boost in both trading volume and open interest, signaling heightened investor interest and market activity. CoinGlass data reveals that PEPE’s trading volume surged by an impressive 20.78% over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to $1.65 billion. This surge is primarily driven by trading on major exchanges, with OKX contributing $915.38 million and Bitget adding $618.01 million to the volume.

In addition to the spike in trading volume, open interest in the meme coin has also seen a notable increase. The data reveals a 4.06% rise in open interest, now standing at $140.63 million. Open interest measures the total number of outstanding derivatives contracts, such as futures and options, and its increase often signifies growing market speculation and participation.

Pepe defies broader market trends

This surge in critical metrics comes as PEPE’s price is also experiencing a bullish trend. Currently, PEPE is trading at $0.00001314, marking a 6.47% increase in the last 24 hours. Over the past 30 days, PEPE’s price has skyrocketed by 51.28%, reflecting a robust bullish run. What makes PEPE’s recent performance even more notable is its defiance of the broader market trend .

In recent days, the cryptocurrency market has faced downward pressure in anticipation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report and the Federal Reserve meeting. Despite this overall bearish sentiment, the meme coin has managed to carve out a positive trajectory, attracting significant investor attention and capital. Market analysts suggest that Pepe’s rally could be attributed to several factors.

This includes increased speculative trading, heightened community engagement and possibly strategic buying ahead of anticipated market movements. The sharp rise in trading volume and open interest indicates that traders are actively positioning themselves on the PEPE coin market, betting on continued price appreciation.