Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for June 29

The rates of the majority of the coins keep falling, according to CoinStats.

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has increased by 0.62% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON might have found a local resistance level of $7.651. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, bears may get back in the game, which might lead to a drop to the $7.50 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, none of the sides is dominating. The price is in the middle of a wide channel, which means there are low chances of sharp moves soon.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $7.4-$7.8 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The volume remains low, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy. All in all, traders may witness consolidation between $7 and $8 for the upcoming week.

TON is trading at $7.612 at press time.