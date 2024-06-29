Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for June 29

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Toncoin (TON) finished yet?
    Sat, 29/06/2024 - 15:11
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of the majority of the coins keep falling, according to CoinStats.

    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has increased by 0.62% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON might have found a local resistance level of $7.651. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, bears may get back in the game, which might lead to a drop to the $7.50 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, none of the sides is dominating. The price is in the middle of a wide channel, which means there are low chances of sharp moves soon.

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $7.4-$7.8 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The volume remains low, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy. All in all, traders may witness consolidation between $7 and $8 for the upcoming week.

    TON is trading at $7.612 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

