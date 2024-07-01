Advertisement
AD

    5 Things You Need to Know About Toncoin (TON) This Week

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Everything to know about Telegram's native coin at start of week
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 5:24
    5 Things You Need to Know About Toncoin (TON) This Week
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Advertisement integration to pay off

    The TON Community has officially introduced Adsgram, a new third-party platform on Telegram that allows developers to connect their mini-apps or bots to an advertising system, earning Toncoin (TON) by displaying ads. 

    Telegram

    This platform differs from the Telegram Ads platform, which was launched in March for channel owners. Adsgram supports basic ad payment models, such as cost per thousand impressions (CPM), and tracks metrics like click-through rate, conversions and fill rate.

    New mini-app

    Telegram CEO Pavel Durov recently announced the introduction of an in-app currency called Stars, which will facilitate the purchase of digital goods and services within Telegram mini-apps.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu ETF Buzz: Coinbase Filing Sparks SHIB Community Excitement
    Bitcoin Community Speculates About Michael Dell Buying Bitcoin
    Tom Lee Still Thinks Bitcoin Is Going to Hit $150,000 This Year
    Toncoin (TON) to Hit $8 If This Happens, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Anemic: Is It Good or Bad Thing? Bitcoin (BTC) at Pivotal Moment Reaching $63,000

    Related
    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 14:49
    Notcoin (NOT) Skyrockets 66% in Volume: Here's Why
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Users can buy Stars with fiat currency through in-app purchases on iOS and Android, or within Telegram itself. Stars can be used to buy digital products in mini-apps such as Notcoin and Hamster Kombat.

    New regulatory accomplishment

    Kazakhstan’s Financial Services and Regulatory Committee (AFSA) has approved Toncoin (TON) for trading on regulated exchanges, following an audit that confirmed the digital asset met the financial regulator’s listing criteria. 

    This approval means Toncoin is now officially eligible for trading within the regulatory framework provided by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Investors can engage in transactions involving Toncoin with the assurance of regulatory protections and oversight.

    On-chain data signals buy

    According to recent on-chain TON data, the number of active users on the network has exceeded 32 million users. This adds to the increasing number of whales as well as the number of transactions.

    In addition, the moving averages show a buy signal, according to TradingView. The RSI indicator has risen to 56, which still gives much space for price growth.

    Price prediction

    The TON price is currently sitting at $7.76, despite last week’s market turmoil. Having surpassed the support level of 7.36, TON has undergone a mild correction last week. Now Toncoin is eyeing $8, with a good chance to reach the price target this week.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    An ascending trendline on the daily chart drives the midterm bullish trend. With major fundamentals supporting growth, TON price expectations remain bullish this week.

    #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Advertisement
    related image Shiba Inu ETF Buzz: Coinbase Filing Sparks SHIB Community Excitement
    Jul 02, 2024 - 09:38
    Shiba Inu ETF Buzz: Coinbase Filing Sparks SHIB Community Excitement
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    Jul 02, 2024 - 09:38
    XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Jul 02, 2024 - 09:38
    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solciety’s PolitiFi Meme Coin Presale Raises $600K+ in First Two Weeks
    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    CARV Launches Alphanet: $35M Node Sale Propels Decentralization Milestone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu ETF Buzz: Coinbase Filing Sparks SHIB Community Excitement
    XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Show all