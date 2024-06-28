Advertisement
AD

    Toncoin (TON) Whales' Fiesta Continues, With 1.72 Million in Volume

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Toncoin is most rapidly growing network on market right now, and that growth is not stopping
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 10:50
    Toncoin (TON) Whales' Fiesta Continues, With 1.72 Million in Volume
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Toncoin's growth on the cryptocurrency market was remarkable. However, it does not seem to be stopping anywhere near current price values. The on-chain volume, however, shows that large players are stepping down and ready to push TON even further. 

    Advertisement

    Toncoin's market dynamics, as they currently exist, can be better understood thanks to the on-chain data. Over the past week, there has been a significant fluctuation in the number of large transactions, peaking on June 23 with 32 transactions. 

    TONUSDT
    TON/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This volatility points to an increase in the activity and interest of whales, or large investors. These large-scale transactions also had a relatively high volume. On June 27, the volume hit a notable 172 million TON, indicating a notable increase in Toncoin among major holders. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Enraged with FTX Customer Refund Issue: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Issues Important Bitcoin ETF Warning
    Samson Mow Doubles Down on His $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction
    Looking for Next XRP? Pay Attention to Meme Coins, Says Top Analyst

    This activity, which usually precedes major price movements, suggests that whales are gearing up for a potential rally. Moving averages have allowed Toncoin to grow consistently, as the price chart shows. On the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, there is a clear upward trend that indicates continuous bullish momentum. 

    Related
    Fri, 06/28/2024 - 08:06
    Samson Mow Doubles Down on His $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    With the price currently circling $7.50, $8.00 represents the next significant resistance level. An additional crucial metric is the Relative Strength Index, or RSI. The neutral 57 mark is where it is at the moment. Given that it is neither overbought nor oversold, it is implied that Toncoin has room to grow.

    If the RSI moves closer to the 70 level, the bullish trend might be validated, and a price rally might be encouraged. From a basic standpoint, Ton is leading the way in blockchain technology, now drawing most of the new developers into the emerging ecosystem with the support of one of the largest messaging apps globally. Can TON compete with cryptocurrency behemoths like Solana or Ethereum, though? Only time will tell.

    #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Retest $66,000 If This 'Adam and Eve' Pattern Validates
    Jun 28, 2024 - 10:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Retest $66,000 If This 'Adam and Eve' Pattern Validates
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ripple CTO Enraged with FTX Customer Refund Issue: Details
    Jun 28, 2024 - 10:44
    Ripple CTO Enraged with FTX Customer Refund Issue: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $7,500? Analyst Makes Bold Claim
    Jun 28, 2024 - 10:44
    Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $7,500? Analyst Makes Bold Claim
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Darkside of the force Presale
    Revolutionizing Tech: Universal Tech Expo 2024 Ignites Innovation in the Heart of Southeast Asia
    How to Trade Monero - Quick Guide to Buying and Selling XMR Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Whales' Fiesta Continues, With 1.72 Million in Volume
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Retest $66,000 If This 'Adam and Eve' Pattern Validates
    Ripple CTO Enraged with FTX Customer Refund Issue: Details
    Show all