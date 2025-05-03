Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Flips Shiba Inu as Bearish Reset Returns

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 3/05/2025 - 12:23
    Toncoin finally edges out second largest meme coin SHIB as market consolidation grows
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite a 14.31% decline in the last 30 days, Toncoin (TON) has flipped dog-themed Shiba Inu (SHIB) in market capitalization ranking. TON achieved this amid the bearish outlook in the ecosystem. Notably, TON has not been able to reclaim $3.50 in the past month.

    Toncoin climbs despite 14% monthly decline

    According to CoinMarketCap data, TON has experienced price volatility with deeper lows testing the $3.10 support levels. However, the asset has managed to flip SHIB, battling fluctuations and other ecosystem issues.

    As of press time, TON's total market cap is $7.9 billion, which is $130 million more than SHIB's. Shiba Inu’s market has decreased by 2.07% to $7.77 billion within the last 24 hours.

    TON slipped from $3.32 in late April as key metrics, including trading volume, declined. After a recent dump by market participants, the asset appears to have entered a consolidation phase.

    However, if volume picks up and the ecosystem sustains the momentum, TON might likely see a bullish breakout. Additionally, TON must climb to $3.35 to signal a major breakout opportunity.

    Investors are watching the price outlook as a dip below the crucial $3.10 support could see TON plunge to $2.85.

    If TON records a bullish breakout and reclaims $3.50, its market cap could soar to $8.68 billion. This would see it flip the 14th-ranked Stellar (XLM), which currently has a market cap of $8.36 billion.

    Shiba Inu records market reversal and volume drop

    SHIB declined from $0.00001343 to $0.00001316 in the last 24 hours as a bearish reset took over the ecosystem. Investor trading outlook also recorded a pullback, resulting in a 27.62% decline in trading volume to $119.94 million.

    This marks a reversal from the recent upsurge when over 13 billion SHIB tokens stunned crypto exchanges. The price outlook caused the reversal, with analysts watching for new breakout signals.

    #Toncoin #Shiba Inu
