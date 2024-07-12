Advertisement
    TON Surges 983% in Key Whale Metric as Market Faces Uncertainty

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    TON faces 983% surge in whale activity as market persists in uncertainty
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 11:50
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Toncoin, the native cryptocurrency of decentralized layer-1 blockchain The Open Network (TON) has seen a staggering 983.31% surge in large transaction volume, a key metric that denotes whale activity.

    Increases in large transaction volumes indicate increased activity among institutional buyers and sellers. "Large transactions" exceed $100,000.

    According to IntoTheBlock data, TON's large transaction volume was $4.1 million, which is equivalent to 559, 590 TON in cryptocurrency terms.

    Large Transactions Volume, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    At the time of writing, TON had risen 1.86% in the previous 24 hours to $7.29, as the market displayed mixed price activity ahead of fresh inflation data for June in the form of the producer price index, which tracks wholesale prices.

    Market uncertainty persists

    Even as investors processed the recent inflation data and what they might signify for interest rates, the cryptocurrency market continued to experience whipsaw price movement.

    That happened as the June consumer price index unexpectedly fell 0.1% from the previous month, reaching 3% on an annual basis, its lowest level in more than three years.

    Dow Jones economists estimate the inflation metric to grow 0.1% from May and 3.1% from the previous year. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 0.1% monthly and 3.3% year on year. These increases were likewise slightly lower than expected.

    Investors have been looking for data indicating that inflation is returning to the Federal Reserve's 2% target, as this could imply interest rate reductions are on the way.

    Expectations for the Fed to soften monetary policy as soon as September increased following the release of the CPI data, with traders last pricing in a more than 90% likelihood of rates being cut then.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

