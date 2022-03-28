This Whale Grabs $8.2 Million in Chainlink as LINK Shows 8% Rise

Major Ethereum whale has acquired more than $8.2 million worth of Chainlink, $11.6 million in WBTC

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The whale ranked 30th on WhaleStats' scale has purchased 485,000 LINK as the coin staged a rise by almost 8%.

In the meantime, the amount of SHIB held by the top 100 ETH whales remains 1.3 billion in USD.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Whale adds 485K LINK to his holdings

WhaleStats has reported that slightly over four hours ago, an investor in tokens on the Ethereum blockchain ranked 30th by the aforementioned crypto data service bought a big lump of Chainlink: 485,000 tokens.

This sum in crypto is worth $8,245,000.

A detailed look into the wallet of this investor—0x530e0a6993ea99ffc96615af43f327225a5fe536—shows that this whale owns ETH, FTX, Luis Vuitton, SRM and other cryptocurrencies.

The total value of the ERC-20 tokens owned by this investor is $974,396,996.

Whale buys $11.6 million in WBTC

Wrapped Bitcoin is also among this portfolio. Whales hold $283,987,677 worth of it. According to the crypto tracker, earlier today, a whale ranked 979th made two transactions to grab a total of 260 WBTC worth $11,639,940.

Bitcon wrapped on BNB chain comprises 2.97% of the whales' combined portfolios.

$1.3 billion in SHIB held by largest ETH whales

According to the WhaleStats website, the largest Ethereum whales now hold a total of $1,318,204,800 in SHIB. That is 53,462,253,815,423 meme coins with a market cap second to Dogecoin.

This amount of SHIB constitutes 13.79% of the whales' comprised portfolio of digital assets. SHIB comes second after FTX Token, of which the whales own 37,064,052 worth $1,852,930,021.