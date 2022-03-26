Shiba Inu Whale with 4 Trillion SHIB Increases Holdings; Here's What Was Bought

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to WhaleStats, Ethereum whale "Sabo," ranked 48th per WhaleStats—who holds four trillion SHIB, or $91,757,200 worth—has expanded his crypto holdings by acquiring 1,024 Maker (MKR), paying more than $2 million for this stablecoin. Another altcoin acquired by mysterious buyer "Sabo" was AAVE—16,706 coins worth $2,746,299.

Data shared by WhaleStats, which was tracked on Etherscan, shows that another large Ethereum investor has laid his hands on a staggering sum in Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency, totaling more than 271 billion tokens.

The whale ranked 207th on WhaleStats added a total of 271,370,420,630 SHIB to his portfolio, or $6,542,740 worth. In the last few days, AAVE has seen massive whale transactions, as reported by on-chain analytics firm Santiment. Speaking on this, Santiment indicates that seven $1 million dollar transactions were made on March 24, leading to a price increase before the price dipped.

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows users to lend and borrow crypto. Lenders earn interest by depositing digital assets into specially created liquidity pools. Likewise, borrowers can then use their crypto as collateral to take out a flash loan using this liquidity.

Aave presently ranks 53rd largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and trades at $164.69, according to CoinMarketCap.

Maker (MKR) is the governance token of MakerDAO and Maker Protocol that allows users to issue and manage the DAI stablecoin. The Maker ecosystem is reportedly one of the earliest projects on the decentralized finance (DeFi) scene. MKR ranks 56th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and trades at $1,986 at the time of publication.