Shiba Inu Whale with 4 Trillion SHIB Increases Holdings; Here's What Was Bought

News
Sat, 03/26/2022 - 15:35
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Another altcoin acquired by mysterious buyer "Sabo" was AAVE
Shiba Inu Whale with 4 Trillion SHIB Increases Holdings; Here's What Was Bought
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to WhaleStats, Ethereum whale "Sabo," ranked 48th per WhaleStats—who holds four trillion SHIB, or $91,757,200 worth—has expanded his crypto holdings by acquiring 1,024 Maker (MKR), paying more than $2 million for this stablecoin. Another altcoin acquired by mysterious buyer "Sabo" was AAVE—16,706 coins worth $2,746,299.

Data shared by WhaleStats, which was tracked on Etherscan, shows that another large Ethereum investor has laid his hands on a staggering sum in Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency, totaling more than 271 billion tokens.

The whale ranked 207th on WhaleStats added a total of 271,370,420,630 SHIB to his portfolio, or $6,542,740 worth. In the last few days, AAVE has seen massive whale transactions, as reported by on-chain analytics firm Santiment. Speaking on this, Santiment indicates that seven $1 million dollar transactions were made on March 24, leading to a price increase before the price dipped.

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows users to lend and borrow crypto. Lenders earn interest by depositing digital assets into specially created liquidity pools. Likewise, borrowers can then use their crypto as collateral to take out a flash loan using this liquidity.

Aave presently ranks 53rd largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and trades at $164.69, according to CoinMarketCap.

Maker (MKR) is the governance token of MakerDAO and Maker Protocol that allows users to issue and manage the DAI stablecoin. The Maker ecosystem is reportedly one of the earliest projects on the decentralized finance (DeFi) scene. MKR ranks 56th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and trades at $1,986 at the time of publication.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #AAVE News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Terra's UST Stablecoin Now Interacts with Bitcoin "Natively": Here's How
03/26/2022 - 15:46
Terra's UST Stablecoin Now Interacts with Bitcoin "Natively": Here's How
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 26
03/26/2022 - 15:25
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Axie Infinity Launches Fee Reform on Its Ronin Sidechain: Details
03/26/2022 - 15:10
Axie Infinity Launches Fee Reform on Its Ronin Sidechain: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov