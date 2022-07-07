The Game Storm Partners with Ready Games, Explodes onto Web3

Two leading teams are ready to unveil novel Web3 gaming titles in their much-anticipated collaboration

According to a joint announcement shared by the two teams, the collaboration is set to introduce the best Web2 practices to the global cryptocurrencies audience.

Ready Games inked partnership with The Game Storm

The Game Storm and Ready Games, two reputable video gaming studios, shared the details of their partnership. Their representatives are going to collaborate on new video game titles.

The new partners are going to release mainstream GameFi projects based on popluar e-games titles U.S. Police Dog Mall Chase and Pet Cat Sims. Currently, the U.S. Police Dog Mall Chase, a game about the police dog routine, onboarded 150,000 daily active players and smashed through 10 million downloads.

In Pet Cat Sims, players are invited to control a human avatar and explore 3D environments to take care of virtual cat companions. NFTs are integrated seamlessly into its gameplay; the players downloaded the game five million times.

The Game Storm Studio COO Jawad Amjad claims that the upcoming partnership is a significant accomplishement for Web3 adoption globally:

We are partnering with the Ready Games because they have a complete and efficient tech stack and rapid execution strategy to enable us the opportunity to enter into game development in web3.0, to allow us to innovate new game mechanics and player experiences, all within under a month, allowing us that first movers advantage.

40,000 testers registered for beta version release

Ready Games CTO Martin Cormier adds that the testing campaign for the upcoming Web3 elements in both games is working like clockwork despite a major retracement on crypto markets:

We offer a very efficient and easily adaptable set of gaming infrastructure tools that assists game developers to build or transition their games on the blockchain with the least amount of friction as possible, under 30 day integration, no need to hire additional web3 ressources, Apple and Google compliant and access to over 40K Betatesters. Developers finally feel they have the tools to enter into web3.

Registered beta testers can access exclusive perks as new partners are going to release NFT drops in summer 2022.

The collaboration between two gaming giants is set to demonstrate the disruptive power of blockchain instruments in gaming, including smart contracts, modular SDKs, APIs, on-chain profiles and so on.