The Countdown Begins: Dogecoin Community Awaits Potential "Meme Pump"

Tue, 04/18/2023 - 20:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
As Apr. 20, or "Dogeday," approaches, the Dogecoin community is eagerly awaiting a potential "meme pump" for the popular Shiba Inu-themed token
The Countdown Begins: Dogecoin Community Awaits Potential "Meme Pump"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) as the community eagerly anticipates a potential "meme pump" on Apr. 20, a significant date for the meme token.

In a recent tweet, popular crypto analyst K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) reminded followers that 4/20 is only two days away, suggesting the possibility of a meme pump for Dogecoin.

The Shiba Inu-themed token has been closely associated with the date since its inception in 2013, as the number "420" is also a popular meme within internet culture. Back in 2021, Dogecoin traders even dubbed April 20th as "Dogeday," with the goal of pushing the token's price to $1.

Related
Gensler Criticizes Crypto Compliance in Testimony
Dogecoin experienced a setback earlier this month when Twitter decided to revert to its iconic bluebird logo, replacing the Doge meme that was temporarily swapped in by Elon Musk.

The change had initially resulted in a massive surge in interest and a 30% increase in the cryptocurrency's value, briefly pushing Dogecoin ahead of Cardano (ADA). Following the return to the bluebird logo, the meme token's value plummeted by 9%.

The Dogecoin community is hopeful that the upcoming 4/20 date will help the cryptocurrency regain momentum after the disappointing logo change outcome.

The initial swap to the Doge meme had driven a sharp increase in Google searches, but the resulting price rally was relatively modest. This has led some market observers to question whether Elon Musk's influence on the cryptocurrency's value is waning.

#Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Analysis for April 18
04/18/2023 - 18:00
SHIB Price Analysis for April 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Intel Axes Bitcoin Mining Chip Series
04/18/2023 - 17:42
Intel Axes Bitcoin Mining Chip Series
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Entered Pattern That Shows What Next Move Might Be
04/18/2023 - 17:00
XRP Entered Pattern That Shows What Next Move Might Be
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan