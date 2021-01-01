Tether's Biggest Rival Now Has $4 Billion Market Cap

The total market capitalization of USD Coin (USDC) has surpassed $4 billion, according to a tweet posted by Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire.
The dollar-pegged cryptocurrency witnessed 800 percent growth in 2020 alone, thriving because of mushrooming demand for stablecoins. It currently holds 11th place on CoinMarketCap.
