Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Slams Tether for Being Unregulated Offshore Banking Solution

  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire openly shreds Tether for its lack of regulatory compliance while celebrating the success of USDC and stablecoins in general

Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of Circle, has shared some scathing critique of Tether (USDT), the leading stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry. In his latest tweet, he describes it as an unregulated offshore banking solution for China whose main selling point is its non-compliance. 

Paolo Ardoino has responded to Allaire's criticism, claiming that Tether's greatest feature is, in fact, the ability to listen to its customers, adding that things didn't look good for Circle's USDC. 

Edging out competitors 

At the same time, Allaire touted the success of the USDC stablecoin that was launched by Circle and Coinbase back in 2018. USDC is already among the 22nd biggest cryptocurrency with its market cap reaching $520 mln, leaving its closest rival Paxos Standard (PAX) far behind it. The latter had a hard time increasing its circulating supply throughout the year.

As reported by U.Today, Blockchain Capital predicted that the USDC could grow by about 300 percent in terms of market capitalization and trading volume, thus becoming one of the biggest winners of 2020. 

Gemini's GUSD and Binance's BUSD stablecoins are unlikely to see this kind of success this since, according to Allaire, they were already dead on arrival.      

A double-edged sword 

USDC stands out as a regulated version of Tether that is fully backed by fiat and audited on a monthly basis. For comparison, Tether only 74 percent of all USDT tokens are actually pegged to the US Dollar. On top of that, the leading stablecoin issuer, along with its affiliate exchange Bitfinex, has faced numerous controversies linked to Bitcoin price manipulations and their $850 mln cover-up.   

That said, USDC has a major downside that stems from its regulatory compliance  — lack of fungibility. Since the likes of USDC and GUSD are dependent on tight banking relationships, they have a backdoor system that allows blacklisting any suspicious transactions. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Peter Schiff Reveals the Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's Price Rally

  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital doesn't think that Bitcoin's recent price spike solidifies its status as a safe haven asset

The price of Bitcoin rallied by more than five percent on the news about the US killing the Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani. This prompted many crypto enthusiasts to further push the 'safe haven' narrative but gold bug Peter Schiff has a completely different take — these price moves were prompted by speculators.

Two different stories 

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin and gold prices started to rise right after Soleimani died in a US airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump. In the meantime, the US stocks took a hit, with the S&P 500 plunging by one percent after a stellar Santa Claus rally.  

However, Schiff is certain that gold is the only asset that is considered to be a safe haven by investors. Bitcoin, on the other hand, saw its value rising because of speculators who expect people to hoard more coins because of the growing geopolitical tensions. 

Can Bitcoin tank to $100?  

Schiff is one of the most unabashed Bitcoin critics who is convinced that the leading cryptocurrency is nothing more than a fraud. After Bitcoin dipped almost four percent yesterday, he was quick to name it the worst performing asset of the 2020s on Twitter.

The financial commentator expects Bitcoin to continue tanking at an even faster clip compared to the US equities. He suggested that the cryptocurrency that started it all could collapse just to the $100 level in a few years.  

