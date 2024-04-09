Advertisement
AD

    Telegram Open Network (TON) Token Shows Enormous 38% Rally: Reasons

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Telegram's token shows explosive performance
    Tue, 9/04/2024 - 14:25
    Telegram Open Network (TON) Token Shows Enormous 38% Rally: Reasons
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Telegram Open Network (TON) token has seen an impressive 38% increase in its price over the last 48 hours. The surge placed TON among the top performers in terms of growth with top-tier market capitalization.

    Advertisement

    But what's the reason behind this growth? 

    First is the general recovery on the crypto market, with Ethereum leading the charge by climbing to $3,800. As one of the leading cryptocurrencies, Ethereum's movements often signal general market recovery, and TON’s recent jump coincides with this upswing.

    TONUSD
    TON/USD Chart by TradingView

    Second, a major development specific to TON is the new initiative by Telegram to introduce monetization for channel owners on their platform, starting with those with 1,000 or more subscribers. TON is integrated into the Telegram ecosystem for these transactions.

    Third, TON appears to be more resilient to the typical corrections seen on the crypto market. This could be due to its unique position as a product tied directly to Telegram, giving it an advantage and a separate growth path from other cryptocurrencies.

    Related
    Mysterious 245 Million DOGE Transfer Sent to Robinhood, Price Plunges

    With the token's price currently soaring above $6, its next challenge lies at the resistance level, which, if surpassed, could signal further growth potential.

    Considering the momentum and the current support levels, the possibility of TON continuing its climb is plausible. The level to watch is $7, as it seems to be a psychological thershold investors are hoping TON will break. However, the initial momentum is fading, and there is a possibility of a healthy correction.

    Given these factors, TON’s future seems promising, especially if the market maintains its recovery trajectory. One way or another, stay cautious and do not FOMO into assets that are trending right here and now. As the market usually shows, the majority is often wrong.

    #Telegram Open Network (TON) News #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Toncoin (TON) Dethrones Cardano in Top 10 on Major Telegram Expansion
    2024/04/09 14:21
    Toncoin (TON) Dethrones Cardano in Top 10 on Major Telegram Expansion
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin Halving to Send BTC Price Ballistic, Top Analyst Predicts
    2024/04/09 14:21
    Bitcoin Halving to Send BTC Price Ballistic, Top Analyst Predicts
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Elon Musk Turns Heads With Ambitious Moon Prediction But Not About DOGE
    2024/04/09 14:21
    Elon Musk Turns Heads With Ambitious Moon Prediction But Not About DOGE
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    POKT Network Welcomes Three New Gateways & Brings Open Data Access to Millions of End Users
    Ahead of Big CIO Show 2024: Cross – Industry Commitments Highlight Tech Investment Surge
    W3WC Dubai Event: Where Visionaries Unite for Web3’s Tomorrow
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Telegram Open Network (TON) Token Shows Enormous 38% Rally: Reasons
    Toncoin (TON) Dethrones Cardano in Top 10 on Major Telegram Expansion
    Bitcoin Halving to Send BTC Price Ballistic, Top Analyst Predicts
    Show all