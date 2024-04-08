TON Society Partnered With HumanCode for Joint $5 Million Digital Verification Program

Advertisement

The initiative of TON-centric developer communities and leading digital verification start-up is expected to enable secure and tamper-proof digital identity tooling for 500 million Telegram users in five years.

TON Society, HumanCode introduce $5 million palm-scanning program

According to the official statement shared today at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, TON Society, a community of hubs contributing to the future of TON's ecosystem, has entered into a long-term strategic alliance with HumanCode, an artificial intelligence (AI) company.

🔈 @ton_society has partnered with HumanCode, an innovative AI technology company, to transform the way users verify their identity online!



TON Society offers 1M $TON in incentives for users to verify their identity 💸



Why does this matter? Let’s find out 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uZPFSXGkmF — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) April 8, 2024

To promote this partnership across the TON ecosystem, TON Society has offered a one million Toncoin (approximately $5 million in equivalent) incentive program for Proof of Personhood adoption.

By integrating HumanCode's technology, TON's ecosystem is equipping all Toncoin users with a voluntary method to verify their human identity on the blockchain.

It offers a fast, easy, highly accurate palm scanning technology available on any smartphone, trained for any browser, camera and skin tone. In just a few seconds, the technology can prove that a user is a human with a quick scan of their palm while fully maintaining the individual’s physical anonymity.

Dr Zhang, HumanCode’s founder, is impressed by the prospects of the collaboration between his platform and the TON Society community:

I spent many years working with the leading technology companies in the world, creating bots for search engines and social platforms. Now, we have reached a stage where bots present a significant risk to the Web. Solutions are in great demand for proof-of-human. Whilst other proof-of-human solutions exist, HumanCode’s palm system offers greater user privacy protection and does not require specific hardware. With over 900 million monthly active users, we strongly believe Telegram is the tool to deliver web3 mass adoption and we are excited for HumanCode to support the TON community.

The resources of the grant program will be distributed between the participants of the palm scanning program in its various phases.

Protecting reputation management and ID systems from bots

Ekin Tuna, Director of Growth at TON Foundation, highlights the paramount importance of the program for TON blockchain, its customers and dApps on the top of TON:

Supporting Proof of Personhood protocols like Humancode is a step towards a practical reputation system that has real-life use cases for everyone entering our ecosystem. A scalable, private, and decentralized identity will help to onboard the first one billion users to the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram. We look forward to going further and seeing what exciting use cases it will unlock for the community and TON developers alike.

By building a privacy-preserving decentralized identity infrastructure with nonintrusive technology, HumanCode's vision is to advance the development of a human-centric digital identity ecosystem for one billion users in the age of AI.

Integrating its solutions into TON's technical stack will mark a new level for the system's transparency and manipulation protection.