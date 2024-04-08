Advertisement
AD

    TON Society Partnered With HumanCode for Joint $5 Million Digital Verification Program

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    State-of-the-art palm scanning technology will be employed by Toncoin to guarantee reliable digital identity verification and privacy protection
    Mon, 8/04/2024 - 15:54
    TON Society Partnered With HumanCode for Joint $5 Million Digital Verification Program
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The initiative of TON-centric developer communities and leading digital verification start-up is expected to enable secure and tamper-proof digital identity tooling for 500 million Telegram users in five years.

    TON Society, HumanCode introduce $5 million palm-scanning program

    According to the official statement shared today at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, TON Society, a community of hubs contributing to the future of TON's ecosystem, has entered into a long-term strategic alliance with HumanCode, an artificial intelligence (AI) company.

    To promote this partnership across the TON ecosystem, TON Society has offered a one million Toncoin (approximately $5 million in equivalent) incentive program for Proof of Personhood adoption.

    By integrating HumanCode's technology, TON's ecosystem is equipping all Toncoin users with a voluntary method to verify their human identity on the blockchain. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Hater Jamie Dimon Compares AI to Steam Engine
    Bitcoin Hater Jamie Dimon Compares AI to Steam Engine
    AI Tweet from Horror Legend Stephen King Leaves X Pondering
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Jump Above $200,000 – Dan Tapiero Names Major Reason
    Bitcoin Halving in 11 Days: What to Expect From Price?

    It offers a fast, easy, highly accurate palm scanning technology available on any smartphone, trained for any browser, camera and skin tone. In just a few seconds, the technology can prove that a user is a human with a quick scan of their palm while fully maintaining the individual’s physical anonymity.

    Dr Zhang, HumanCode’s founder, is impressed by the prospects of the collaboration between his platform and the TON Society community:

    I spent many years working with the leading technology companies in the world, creating bots for search engines and social platforms. Now, we have reached a stage where bots present a significant risk to the Web. Solutions are in great demand for proof-of-human. Whilst other proof-of-human solutions exist, HumanCode’s palm system offers greater user privacy protection and does not require specific hardware. With over 900 million monthly active users, we strongly believe Telegram is the tool to deliver web3 mass adoption and we are excited for HumanCode to support the TON community.

    The resources of the grant program will be distributed between the participants of the palm scanning program in its various phases.

    Protecting reputation management and ID systems from bots

    Ekin Tuna, Director of Growth at TON Foundation, highlights the paramount importance of the program for TON blockchain, its customers and dApps on the top of TON:

    Supporting Proof of Personhood protocols like Humancode is a step towards a practical reputation system that has real-life use cases for everyone entering our ecosystem. A scalable, private, and decentralized identity will help to onboard the first one billion users to the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram. We look forward to going further and seeing what exciting use cases it will unlock for the community and TON developers alike.

    By building a privacy-preserving decentralized identity infrastructure with nonintrusive technology, HumanCode's vision is to advance the development of a human-centric digital identity ecosystem for one billion users in the age of AI.

    Integrating its solutions into TON's technical stack will mark a new level for the system's transparency and manipulation protection.

    #TON
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Peter Schiff Sends Warning to Bitcoin Investors: Details
    2024/04/08 15:50
    Peter Schiff Sends Warning to Bitcoin Investors: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin Hater Jamie Dimon Compares AI to Steam Engine
    2024/04/08 15:50
    Bitcoin Hater Jamie Dimon Compares AI to Steam Engine
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for April 8
    2024/04/08 15:50
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for April 8
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SpaceCatch Public Beta Is Coming on 22nd April 2024. The Biggest GameFi Event of This Month Is Here!
    LAKE Showcases Revolutionary Water Accessibility Solution at Paris Blockchain Week 2024
    Futuristic Fusion: AI Meets Blockchain - Gate.io and AWS to Co-Host Hong Kong Web3 Festival Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Sends Warning to Bitcoin Investors: Details
    Bitcoin Hater Jamie Dimon Compares AI to Steam Engine
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for April 8
    Show all