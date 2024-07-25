Tanssi Teams up With Brazil Media Heavyweight Grupo Flow: Details

Advertisement

Tanssi Network, a multiproduct appchain infrastructure protocol, has scored a long-term strategic partnership with Grupo Flow, a 360° media ecosystem in Brazil that includes portals covering technology, content, media, production and advertising. Grupo Flow is ready to enter the Polkadot-based blockchain ecosystem.

Tanssi Network, Grupo Flow enter into strategic collaboration

Appchain infrastructure provider Tanssi Network shares the details of its new cooperation initiative with Grupo Flow, a Brazilian media conglomerate. Tanssi will be fueling Grupo Flow's hotly anticipated seamless transition to the blockchain space.

When decentralization and customizability align, the possibilities are rolling in. #BeyondImagination pic.twitter.com/TiNLUpIGQP — Tanssi (@TanssiNetwork) July 24, 2024

Besides the technical aspects of the transition, Tanssi Network will also be connecting Grupo Flow with Polkadot’s vibrant and interoperable ecosystem as well as its passionate community in various regions across the globe.

In terms of business development, the new strategic integration will endure a robust, scalable infrastructure alliance that will enhance user engagement, expand Grupo Flow's audience reach and open new monetization opportunities for content creators in various genres.

Andre Gaigher, CCO at Group Flow, is excited by the opportunities new collaboration unlocks for content creators as well as for Web3 developers, enthusiasts and investors:

The possibilities and connections with our audience through our own chain are very exciting. We are thrilled to have a trusted partner to guide us on this journey. Now it's time to head to the lab, study the path and roadmap, and look forward to seeing the first features in our ecosystem.

Once migrating to blockchain rails, Grupo Flow will be able to handle large-scale interactions, and seamlessly integrate advanced technology, all while maintaining its commitment to delivering an excellent user experience in a cost-effective manner.

Flow Chain by Grupo Flow debuts in Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem

Flow Chain, a novel app-specific decentralized network, is a key technical element that is set to be a backbone for Grupo Flow integration with Tanssi.

In its inaugural releases, Flow Chain will be leveraging Polkadot's (DOT) Web3 tech stack. Also, by integrating with Polkadot’s interoperable ecosystem, Flow Chain will access a network of interconnected blockchains and leverage technologies like Moonbeam Routed Liquidity to expand into ecosystems such as Ethereum and Avalanche.

Tanssi's infrastructure reduces transaction costs and opens up new revenue streams through staking rewards and tokenized assets.