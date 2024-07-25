    Tanssi Teams up With Brazil Media Heavyweight Grupo Flow: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Grupo Flow, one of largest Brazil media ecosystems, bets big on expansion into Web3 with Tanssi partnership
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 15:00
    Tanssi Teams up With Brazil Media Heavyweight Grupo Flow: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Tanssi Network, a multiproduct appchain infrastructure protocol, has scored a long-term strategic partnership with Grupo Flow, a 360° media ecosystem in Brazil that includes portals covering technology, content, media, production and advertising. Grupo Flow is ready to enter the Polkadot-based blockchain ecosystem.

    Tanssi Network, Grupo Flow enter into strategic collaboration

    Appchain infrastructure provider Tanssi Network shares the details of its new cooperation initiative with Grupo Flow, a Brazilian media conglomerate. Tanssi will be fueling Grupo Flow's hotly anticipated seamless transition to the blockchain space.

    Besides the technical aspects of the transition, Tanssi Network will also be connecting Grupo Flow with Polkadot’s vibrant and interoperable ecosystem as well as its passionate community in various regions across the globe.

    In terms of business development, the new strategic integration will endure a robust, scalable infrastructure alliance that will enhance user engagement, expand Grupo Flow's audience reach and open new monetization opportunities for content creators in various genres.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Job Scam Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community: Details
    'I'm Very Excited': Ripple CTO Reacts to New XRP Bot
    Super Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) News Coming In Next Few Days: Samson Mow
    It's Over: Ethereum ETFs Disappoint Community with Massive Outflows

    Andre Gaigher, CCO at Group Flow, is excited by the opportunities new collaboration unlocks for content creators as well as for Web3 developers, enthusiasts and investors:

    The possibilities and connections with our audience through our own chain are very exciting. We are thrilled to have a trusted partner to guide us on this journey. Now it's time to head to the lab, study the path and roadmap, and look forward to seeing the first features in our ecosystem.

    Once migrating to blockchain rails, Grupo Flow will be able to handle large-scale interactions, and seamlessly integrate advanced technology, all while maintaining its commitment to delivering an excellent user experience in a cost-effective manner.

    Flow Chain by Grupo Flow debuts in Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem

    Flow Chain, a novel app-specific decentralized network, is a key technical element that is set to be a backbone for Grupo Flow integration with Tanssi.

    In its inaugural releases, Flow Chain will be leveraging Polkadot's (DOT) Web3 tech stack. Also, by integrating with Polkadot’s interoperable ecosystem, Flow Chain will access a network of interconnected blockchains and leverage technologies like Moonbeam Routed Liquidity to expand into ecosystems such as Ethereum and Avalanche.

    Tanssi's infrastructure reduces transaction costs and opens up new revenue streams through staking rewards and tokenized assets.

    #Polkadot (DOT) News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image 170.2 Billion PEPE Dumped by Diamond Hand Whale With Massive Profit
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:02
    170.2 Billion PEPE Dumped by Diamond Hand Whale With Massive Profit
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image BTC Coinbase Premium Turns Negative Yet Again: What Does This Mean?
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:02
    BTC Coinbase Premium Turns Negative Yet Again: What Does This Mean?
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image SBI and Franklin Templeton's Joint Venture Fuels XRP ETF Talk
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:02
    SBI and Franklin Templeton's Joint Venture Fuels XRP ETF Talk
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Social Infrastructure OpenSocial Protocol receives $6 million strategic backing led by Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures to fuel community apps
    Staking in Crypto: How to Get the Most out of OkayCoin
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Takes Breath as Poodlana (POODL) Takes the Lead in Novel Meme Coin Segment
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    170.2 Billion PEPE Dumped by Diamond Hand Whale With Massive Profit
    BTC Coinbase Premium Turns Negative Yet Again: What Does This Mean?
    SBI and Franklin Templeton's Joint Venture Fuels XRP ETF Talk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD