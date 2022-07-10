Sunday Sell-Off Spoils Ethereum's Recovery as ETH Dips to $1,153

Sun, 07/10/2022 - 18:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The ongoing Sunday sell-off has thrown in the works for cryptocurrency bulls
Sunday Sell-Off Spoils Ethereum's Recovery as ETH Dips to $1,153
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has pared the lion’s share of its weekly gains earlier today.

ETH
Image by tradingview.com

The main Bitcoin competitor plunged by more than four percent to reach an intraday low of $1,153 on the Binance exchange.

Related
Dogecoin Has Risen 78,000% from Its All-Time Lows
The cryptocurrency is currently down 75.98% from its record high, according to data provided by data site CoinGecko.

As reported by U.Today, Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer recently opined that Ethereum was “cheaper” compared to Bitcoin. He believes that Ethereum has already reached the bottom of the ongoing bearish cycle.

On June 18, Ethereum dropped to as low as $881 before logging its worst quarter to date.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Founder Says This on Elon Musk's Pullout from Twitter Bid and Plans to Build Platform
07/10/2022 - 18:30
Cardano Founder Says This on Elon Musk's Pullout from Twitter Bid and Plans to Build Platform
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shib Burn Rate Spikes 231% as 187 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Address
07/10/2022 - 18:00
Shib Burn Rate Spikes 231% as 187 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Address
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for July 10
07/10/2022 - 17:30
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for July 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk