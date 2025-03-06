Strategy’s Saylor Explains Why US Needs Bitcoin

During a recent interview with Fox Business, Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor said that the creation of a Bitcoin reserve can be explained as "planting a flag" in cyberspace, according to Saylor.

Advertisement

"We bought 75% of this nation with about $40 million," Saylor opined.

He is certain that the digital economy is going to be capitalized on Bitcoin. If the US can outpace other countries, it can "own it and benefit from it."

Saylor claims that going "slow and steady" would be the most responsible thing when it comes to building a Bitcoin strategic reserve.

Advertisement

"The real key about Bitcoin is for people to understand that it's a digital property, it's a savings account that empowers every single American to save their wealth and preserve it over time," Saylor said.

During his most recent interview, Saylor opined that there should be a regulatory framework that would make it possible for tokens like XRP to be issued.

"I think that the emerging consensus in the industry is that Bitcoin should be the element in the strategic reserve for the long term in the country…" he stressed.

Saylor went on to explain that it is a "universally agreed upon foundational asset."

He believes that the U.S. could be the leader in digital assets if it supports "a progressive framework" that includes currencies, securities, and tokens.