Starly Secures $6.1 Million on Pre-IDO, Spartan Group Led Round

Starly, a novel NFT marketplace and launchpad built on Flow blockchain, concludes its strategic pre-IDO funding round.

$6.1 million raised by Flow-based Starly, Spartan Group and Animoca Brands are onboard

According to the official announcement shared by Starly, its private sale has closed successfully.

A total of $6,100,000 has been raised from a clutch of high-profile investors. Prominent VC conglomerate Spartan Group led the round, with Dapper Labs, Animoca Brands, LD Capital, Double Peak, Axia8, Youbi Capital, KuCoin Labs, Shima.capital and SkyVision Capital also backing the start-up in its fundraising efforts.

Besides that, Starly is supported by a number of top angel investors. One of them, Marat Kichikov, managing partner at BitFury Group, joined Starly as strategic advisor.

Ilja Terebin, CEO of Starly, is excited by the vision of his project and the progress it has accomplished so far:

It's hard to find true innovation from the same NFT issuing and reselling market, but at Starly we've created something truly different: a platform where NFTs can be instantly minted, gamified, given rare status, and used as both part of a collection and as something users can enjoy.

IDO and listing are in the cards

Kichikov, managing partner at the BitFury Group and Starly advisor, highlights the prospects opened by Starly's latest round:

The NFT market is one of the fastest growing out there. It will revolutionize a lot of things we use today. The Starly team has a clear vision on how to utilise the technology and build an innovative experience, emphasising the collection phenomenon. Starly connects creators and collectors, helping non-crypto users benefit from the technology. I'm pleased to support the team with my investment and join as advisor.

Following the successful pre-IDO round, the Starly team targets the initial DEX offering of its token on DAO Maker. The event will take place on Dec. 20, 2021.

Launched in early September 2021, the application has already amassed $750,000 in secondary sales of non-fungible tokens.