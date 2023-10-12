Ark Invest Updates Spot Bitcoin ETF Application, Is Approval Likely?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned financial asset management firm Ark Invest has amended its Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) product through a filing lodged with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the amendments, the Cathie Wood-led firm has added new information to fully disclose other crucial aspects that can positively impact the success of the filing.

As revealed, Ark Invest has now added information regarding its strategy to determine the prices of the asset that will be backed by the Bitcoin ETF. Additionally, details about how it plans to provide custody of the fund's underlying asset were also fully disclosed.

While many in the industry are already on edge regarding the Bitcoin ETF filings and the ongoing SEC review process, the amendments to the Ark Invest application have earned new accolades from top industry analysts. As pointed out by Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, the changes made to the filing are sprinkled throughout and have added five pages to the original submission.

The analyst believes the changes imply that Ark Invest has remained proactive in addressing some of the major concerns the SEC raised in previous comments regarding the product.

Chances of approval, high or low?

With more than six active Bitcoin spot ETF applications under review by the market regulator, the expectations of securing approval have surprisingly become notably higher. Optimism, according to industry analysts, has reigned for consecutive months, and Ark Invest just validated this positive disposition with its latest amendments.

While the chances of securing approval for a Bitcoin spot ETF are deemed high, experts have also posited that the SEC is not likely to give any one firm the benefit of becoming the first mover regarding this product. As such, the expectation is that multiple applications will be approved at the same time, if at all.