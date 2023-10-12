Ark Invest Updates Spot Bitcoin ETF Application, Is Approval Likely?

Godfrey Benjamin
Ark Invest just disclosed more in its Spot Bitcoin ETF filing
Thu, 10/12/2023 - 08:23
Ark Invest Updates Spot Bitcoin ETF Application, Is Approval Likely?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Renowned financial asset management firm Ark Invest has amended its Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) product through a filing lodged with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the amendments, the Cathie Wood-led firm has added new information to fully disclose other crucial aspects that can positively impact the success of the filing.

SEC Delays Ark Invest's Spot Bitcoin ETF Decision

As revealed, Ark Invest has now added information regarding its strategy to determine the prices of the asset that will be backed by the Bitcoin ETF. Additionally, details about how it plans to provide custody of the fund's underlying asset were also fully disclosed. 

While many in the industry are already on edge regarding the Bitcoin ETF filings and the ongoing SEC review process, the amendments to the Ark Invest application have earned new accolades from top industry analysts. As pointed out by Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, the changes made to the filing are sprinkled throughout and have added five pages to the original submission.

The analyst believes the changes imply that Ark Invest has remained proactive in addressing some of the major concerns the SEC raised in previous comments regarding the product.

Chances of approval, high or low?

With more than six active Bitcoin spot ETF applications under review by the market regulator, the expectations of securing approval have surprisingly become notably higher. Optimism, according to industry analysts, has reigned for consecutive months, and Ark Invest just validated this positive disposition with its latest amendments.

Bernstein: Bitcoin ETF Odds Rise

While the chances of securing approval for a Bitcoin spot ETF are deemed high, experts have also posited that the SEC is not likely to give any one firm the benefit of becoming the first mover regarding this product. As such, the expectation is that multiple applications will be approved at the same time, if at all.

About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

