    Solana's Major DeFi Solend Rebrands to Save, Introduces LST, Stablecoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Solana's lending protocol Solend announces large-scale rebranding campaign, introduces new domain name and fresh services
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 15:24
    Solana's Major DeFi Solend Rebrands to Save, Introduces LST, Stablecoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Solend, a multipurpose lending protocol on Solana (SOL), is rebranding to Save and migrating to the domain save.finance. It also invites Solana DeFi enthusiasts to experiment with its three new products, including a stablecoin, an LST and a platform for shorting meme coins.

    Solana-based Solend rebrands into Save, introduces liquid staking and native stablecoin

    Solend, once the largest Solana DeFi protocol by TVL, shares the details of its profound rebranding campaign. The protocol will be operating as Save at the domain save.finance, and its toolkit will be enhanced by three brand new offerings.

    Besides interesting product developments, careful consideration has been given to UI/UX, with the goal of simplifying onboarding and making the platform easier to navigate. 

    Save's stack of novel products includes SUSD, Save's native decentralized stablecoin, equipped with the opportunity for 0% interest borrowing against SOL.

    HOT Stories
    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be on Verge of Big Move, Key Level to Watch
    Just In: XRP Breaks $0.6 Resistance, Moves Up

    Alongside the new native stablecoin, Save introduces saveSOL, a liquid staking token for SOL. It incorporates leveraged staking strategies that allow users to earn yield while capturing the upside to holding SOL. saveSOL will unlock a host of opportunities for gaining exposure to SOL staking while earning boosted APYs.

    Save's team is excited by the opportunities the new rebranding unlocks for DeFi on Solana (SOL) and stresses its paramount role for the protocol's growth:

    Save represents the culmination of everything the Solend team has learned over the last three years. Having grown to become the top DeFi protocol on Solana, peaking at over $1B in TVL. More than just a rebrand, Save better reflects the project’s position within the DeFi landscape and allows it to evolve into a multi-purpose protocol.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Solend released a version on Sui (SUI) in December 2023 and was one of the first blue-chip DeFis on Solana (SOL) that expanded beyond its inaugural network.

    Reintroducing crucial product for Solana (SOL) DeFi scene

    The third expansion of Save's product stack, dumpy.fun, allows users to short Solana meme coins. dumpy.fun expands the ways in which traders can profit from meme coins when their prices are moving in both directions.

    Solend launched in 2021 with $6.5 million in funding from blockchain VCs, including Dragonfly Ventures, Polychain Capital, Race, Coinbase Ventures and Solana Ventures.

    The launch of Save will build upon Solend's product track and is set to reintroduce its best instruments to Solana's DeFi community.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 24
    Jul 24, 2024 - 15:18
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 24
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ferrari to Accept Crypto Payments in Europe
    Jul 24, 2024 - 15:18
    Ferrari to Accept Crypto Payments in Europe
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Insight at $20,000 Still Rings True: Details
    Jul 24, 2024 - 15:18
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Insight at $20,000 Still Rings True: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETZ adds SUI to IRA Offerings
    Crypto Fest 2024: A Unique Celebration of Web3.0 Innovation and Culture in Cape Town, South Africa
    MEET48's Meme2.0 Ecology Airdrop New Gameplay
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 24
    Ferrari to Accept Crypto Payments in Europe
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Insight at $20,000 Still Rings True: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD