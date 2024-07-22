    Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 54%: Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogwifhat (WIF) has risen higher from July 11 lows of $1.49
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 13:28
    Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 54%: Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana-based meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF) token has experienced a remarkable 57% surge in its price over the past week.

    Advertisement

    According to CoinMarketCap data, WIF was up 11% in the last 24 hours to $2.80 and has gained 57% in the last seven days. WIF has cemented its place among the top 50 crypto assets by market capitalization and now ranks as the 32nd largest crypto with a market value of $2.79 billion.

    The exact reason for WIF's 57% gain remains unknown, but a combination of factors such as bullish sentiment and technical breakout might be likely.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 545% As Two Anon Whales Scorch Millions of Coins
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Musk’s Apparent Bitcoin Endorsement
    Bitcoin Stuns with Massive Weekly Candle

    Technically, WIF appeared to break out of what seems to be a "cup and handle" formation on its price chart, indicating a bullish trend.

    Article image
    WIF/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The cup and handle technical pattern often indicates the continuation of an uptrend after a period of consolidation. The "cup" part of the formation depicts a rounded bottom, while the "handle" is a brief period of consolidation preceding a breakout.

    Related
    Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 5% Amid Market Lull
    Sun, 06/16/2024 - 12:11
    Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 5% Amid Market Lull
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    WIF has notably risen higher since forming a base at a low of $1.49 on July 11. Taken from this date, WIF has marked nine out of ten days in green, marking an uptrend. WIF reached highs of $3.11 in today's trading session before seemingly encountering resistance.

    Meme coin bullish narrative boosts Dogwifhat

    According to CoinGecko's recent Q2 Crypto Industry Report, meme coins dominated the most popular crypto narratives in Q2, 2024, accounting for 14.3% of the market.

    According to CoinGecko, the most popular narratives in Q2, 2024, were meme coins, real-world assets (RWA) and artificial intelligence (AI), accounting for 35.7% of the market share. This was comparable to Q1, 2024. Meme coins dominated the ranking, with four of the top fifteen most popular crypto narratives involving meme coins.

    Related
    Binance Receives 12.66 Million WIF in Whale Moves as Dogwifhat Drops 30%
    Sun, 06/23/2024 - 16:36
    Binance Receives 12.66 Million WIF in Whale Moves as Dogwifhat Drops 30%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    WIF seemed to be a major beneficiary of this positive sentiment surrounding meme coins, with a recent Forbes report highlighting it as one of the market's biggest gainers while outperforming Bitcoin (BTC).

    #Dogwifhat WIF #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image English Football Club Acquires $4.5 Million in Bitcoin (BTC)
    Jul 22, 2024 - 13:22
    English Football Club Acquires $4.5 Million in Bitcoin (BTC)
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community
    Jul 22, 2024 - 13:22
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 'Bitcoin Never Halts': Glassnode Indicators Show Bullish Optimism
    Jul 22, 2024 - 13:22
    'Bitcoin Never Halts': Glassnode Indicators Show Bullish Optimism
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Launch of SUUSD – A Stablecoin That Pays You to Hold
    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 54%: Here's Why
    English Football Club Acquires $4.5 Million in Bitcoin (BTC)
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD