Solana's BONK Integrates Epic Wallet Functionality to Dethrone Shiba Inu

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
BONK appeal just got better with this 'PooperScooper' wallet innovation
Sat, 13/01/2024 - 13:46
Cover image via www.freepik.com

With the competition in the meme coin world heating up, Solana’s flagship meme coin BONK has made a strategic move to bolster its adoption within the community. As announced on its official X account, BONK introduced the "PooperScooper" functionality in its wallet to help its users organize their assets more efficiently.

BONK is one of the meme coins in the Web3 world whose utility has shifted from mere hype to an actual infrastructure service protocol. The PooperScooper feature is a purging feature that adds an extra layer of convenience for users who harbor assets that are no longer relevant to their goals.

The feature works in a simple way as users will need to organize tokens that they need to swap or accounts that need closing in a list. From this list, they can review the assets to "Scoop" and, if confirmed, the tokens are converted into BONK. Despite the high use case of this feature, users will need to exercise caution as assets may be lost if not properly reviewed.

Since it was unveiled, the BONK community has welcomed the PooperScooper functionality as a good idea that might come in handy now that numerous meme coins are emerging in the Solana ecosystem.

Dominance push over Shiba Inu

BONK is relatively newer as a meme coin compared to its bigger rivals Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). However, it is pushing the move to dominate in key areas like user adoption. While the PooperScooper feature may not single-handedly earn it a larger share of the retail investor base, the consistent bid to innovate has presented BONK as a token that is ready to put up a fight.

Already, BONK has a better growth rate compared to Shiba Inu, seeing it has maintained a 6,761% surge in the trailing three-month period compared to SHIB, which has managed just 39.79% growth. With this innovation, better embrace and the Solana sentiment, more defined records might be ahead for BONK in relation to SHIB.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

