Solana Tokens Now Supported by Coinbase Wallet as SOL Price Approaches $90

Coinbase Wallet, a self-custody cryptocurrency wallet, has started rolling out support for tokens from the Solana ecosystem for its browser extension, according to a blog post published earlier this Thursday.



Solana emerged as one of the leading blockchain projects in 2021, with its native SOL token experiencing a massive price rally There are now more than 1,400 projects on top of Solana.



The SOL cryptocurrency is currently approaching the $90 mark after spiking more than 5% over the last 24 hours. The token is still down 65.12% from the Nov. 6 all-time high of $259.96.

As of now, it is in fifth place by total value locked among other smart contracts platforms that vying for dominance in the decentralized finance space, according to data from DefiLlama.



Users can send, store and receive Solana-based tokens, but Coinbase Wallet doesn’t support Solana-based decentralized applications (dApps) for now. Such a feature is already supported by existing Solana-focused wallets such as Phantom. The extension will add decentralized applications within the next few months. Users will be able to view and manage non-fungible tokens issued on top of the blockchain.