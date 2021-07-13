Coinbase Wallet Starts Offering Support for Polygon Network

Polygon has been integrated into Coinbase's non-custodial wallet as a scaling solution, according to a July 13 blog post.
The addition will make it easier to use decentralized applications that are built on top of the network.
The wallet’s browser extension—which was released in May—will also allow users to connect to dApps on Polygon.
In October 2020, Coinbase Wallet also added support for Optimistic Rollup, a Layer 2 scaling solution.
Earlier this year, Polygon (MATIC) saw enormous growth because of its low fees and high-profile supporters of the likes of Mark Cuban.
Presently, there are 250 apps on the network, according to data provided by DappRadar.