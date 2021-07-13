Coinbase Wallet Starts Offering Support for Polygon Network

News
Tue, 07/13/2021 - 17:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase is diving deeper into DeFi by integrating Polygon into its non-custodial wallet
Coinbase Wallet Starts Offering Support for Polygon Network
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Polygon has been integrated into Coinbase's non-custodial wallet as a scaling solution, according to a July 13 blog post.

The addition will make it easier to use decentralized applications that are built on top of the network.

Related
Why is Polygon so Popular?

The wallet’s browser extension—which was released in May—will also allow users to connect to dApps on Polygon.

In October 2020, Coinbase Wallet also added support for Optimistic Rollup, a Layer 2 scaling solution.

Earlier this year, Polygon (MATIC) saw enormous growth because of its low fees and high-profile supporters of the likes of Mark Cuban.

Presently, there are 250 apps on the network, according to data provided by DappRadar

#Polygon (MATIC) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin SV-Centric Exchange Suspends BSV Withdrawals
07/13/2021 - 19:26

Bitcoin SV-Centric Exchange Suspends BSV Withdrawals
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Coinbase Wallet Starts Offering Support for Polygon Network
07/13/2021 - 17:54

Coinbase Wallet Starts Offering Support for Polygon Network
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin ETF Unlikely to Happen in U.S. Even in 2022: Wilshire Phoenix Co-Founder
07/13/2021 - 15:57

Bitcoin ETF Unlikely to Happen in U.S. Even in 2022: Wilshire Phoenix Co-Founder
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya