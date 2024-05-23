Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep going down, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 5.22% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is looking bearish as it is trading near the local support of $171.24.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a further drop to the $165 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If buyers lose the $170 area, there is a chance to see a test of $160-$165 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close far from its peak, which is a bearish signal. If that happens, traders may expect a test of the nearest support level of $160 soon.

SOL is trading at $171.26 at press time.