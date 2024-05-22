Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for May 22

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect more profound drop of Cardano (ADA)?
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 15:32
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for May 22
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of most of the coins are facing a correction after a sharp price blast, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 4.79% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have set a local support level of $0.4746. However, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by the end of the day, as most of the ATR has been passed. 

    In this case, sideways trading around the $0.48 mark is the most likely scenario.

    On the bigger time frame, the fall continues after yesterday's bearish closure. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet, which means the drop may lead to the test of $0.46 shortly.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA has bounced off the $0.50 zone. However, buyers still have time until the end of the week to seize the initiative. If they manage to do that, growth may continue to the resistance of $0.5225.

    ADA is trading at $0.48 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

