Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 12

Denys Serhiichuk
Has Solana (SOL) reached its local peak yet?
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 15:35
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of some coins keep rising, while others have entered a correction phase, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has increased by 0.45% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of SOL is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The rate is coming back to the local support level of $147.9. If the daily closure happens near it, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $145 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SOL has made a false breakout of the $152.64 level. At the moment, one should pay attention to how far the daily bar closes from that mark. 

If it happens below yesterday's peak, bears may locally seize the initiative, which can lead to a correction.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as a few days remain until the weekly bar closes. However, if it happens above $153, the upward move is likely to continue to the $160 zone.

SOL is trading at $149 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

