Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 11

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can keep midterm rise going?
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 18:00
ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 11
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The bull run continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 2.5% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of ADA is accumulating energy for a further move. The upward move will continue only if bulls get the price back to the $0.80 zone. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 10

If that happens, there is a chance to see a test of $0.82 soon.

ADA is trading at $0.7349 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is an exception to the rule, going down by 1%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of BNB has once again bounced off the resistance of $533.9. If the candle closes far from this mark, sellers might seize the initiative, which could lead to a correction to the $500 zone.

BNB is trading at $519.5 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Shows 'Overheating Signal,' Major Correction Possible; SHIB Lead Issues Crucial BONE Call, Vitalik Buterin Shares Ethereum's Strategy Against Quantum Attacks: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/11 18:02
Bitcoin Shows 'Overheating Signal,' Major Correction Possible; SHIB Lead Issues Crucial BONE Call, Vitalik Buterin Shares Ethereum's Strategy Against Quantum Attacks: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin ETFs' 'Simply Absurd' Performance Excites Analyst
2024/03/11 18:02
Bitcoin ETFs' 'Simply Absurd' Performance Excites Analyst
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu, Shibarium Achieve Major Milestones Amid Unprecedented Interest Surge
2024/03/11 18:02
Shiba Inu, Shibarium Achieve Major Milestones Amid Unprecedented Interest Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Bitcoin’s Recent Price Surge Sparks Interest in ARKMining’s Passive Income Cloud Mining
Join GenAI for Business San Francisco’24! A Conference for Entrepreneurs, VCs, Researchers, Developers, and Enthusiasts
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 11
Bitcoin Shows 'Overheating Signal,' Major Correction Possible; SHIB Lead Issues Crucial BONE Call, Vitalik Buterin Shares Ethereum's Strategy Against Quantum Attacks: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Bitcoin ETFs' 'Simply Absurd' Performance Excites Analyst
Show all