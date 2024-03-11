ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bull run continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 2.5% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of ADA is accumulating energy for a further move. The upward move will continue only if bulls get the price back to the $0.80 zone.

If that happens, there is a chance to see a test of $0.82 soon.

ADA is trading at $0.7349 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is an exception to the rule, going down by 1%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of BNB has once again bounced off the resistance of $533.9. If the candle closes far from this mark, sellers might seize the initiative, which could lead to a correction to the $500 zone.

BNB is trading at $519.5 at press time.