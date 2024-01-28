Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Paints Extremely Bullish Reversal Chart Pattern

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Solana could be on verge of massive breakthrough against both Ethereum and USDT
Sun, 28/01/2024 - 10:35
Solana (SOL) Paints Extremely Bullish Reversal Chart Pattern
Cover image via www.freepik.com
The Solana daily chart shows us that the price is finally recovering from a recent downtrend, with a series of higher lows forming a tentative ascending channel. The local support level can be identified around the $74.73 mark, which aligns with the recent low points and a dynamic support line that has been respected in the recent price action. On the upside, the resistance is near the $99.59 level, which coincides with the recent peaks forming a potential resistance zone.

If the price continues to respect the ascending trend line, we could anticipate a bullish scenario where SOL/USDT targets the upper boundary of the current channel. A decisive breakout above the $99.59 resistance level could lead to a retest of the psychological $100 mark, potentially extending gains toward the next significant resistance near $110.

SOLUSDT Chart
SOL/USDT chart by TradingView

Conversely, if the price breaks below the support at $74.73, this could invalidate the bullish outlook and signal a bearish scenario. A sustained move below this support might trigger a decline toward the $57.32 level, which represents a stronger historical support level. Further weakness could see the price challenging the $50 zone, a substantial psychological and technical support level.

Crucial pattern

The pattern that stands out is an inverse double bottom, indicated by two distinct troughs that suggest a reversal from the preceding downward trend. The neckline of this pattern lies around the 0.04243 ETH level.

A confirmed breakout above this neckline could project a target by measuring the distance from the neckline to the bottom of the troughs and extending that distance above the neckline.

The inverse double bottom pattern is typically a bullish reversal signal, suggesting that if SOL breaks above the neckline with conviction, we could see a rally in the SOL/ETH pair.

#Solana
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

