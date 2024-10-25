Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Could Be Ready for $200, Third Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Drive to Cause 30% Surge? Has New Ethereum (ETH) Bull Run Just Formed?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    The prolonged market recovery could be the next step for the industry
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 0:01
    Solana (SOL) Could Be Ready for $200, Third Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Drive to Cause 30% Surge? Has New Ethereum (ETH) Bull Run Just Formed?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Solana is displaying remarkable potential for recovery, and it appears that the asset may be approaching $200. The asset is currently trading comfortably above $170 after strong upward momentum was sparked by the breakthrough at $160 earlier this month. Solana might be prepared to push higher, possibly testing the next significant resistance level at $185, according to the recent price action.

    According to the technical chart, Solana appears to face little opposition going forward. The asset is now moving within a comparatively smooth range after breaking out of the $160 zone, with support beginning to form at $155. A sustained rally for the asset is indicated by this solid support base and rising market confidence. The next important level to keep an eye on is $185, which might serve as the next obstacle in the way of a possible move toward the psychologically significant $200. 

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Solana is a little overbought but still moving forward, according to the relative strength index (RSI), which is currently at about 71. A small retreat or period of consolidation, however, might give the bulls more space to build strength for a later leg up.

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Could Be Ready for $200, Third Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Drive to Cause 30% Surge? Has New Ethereum (ETH) Bull Run Just Formed?
    Bitcoin Suddenly Hits $68K as Whale Holdings Reach Record High
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale from 2009 Cannot Stop Selling
    Ripple to Show Its Cards with New Filing

    Solana is likely to test $185, where additional resistance is anticipated if it is able to maintain above the $170-$175 range. Because it breaks through a long-standing resistance level that has held the price back for months, the breakout above $160 is significant because it signals a larger market shift for Solana. 

    Advertisement

    Solana might be starting a longer-term bullish phase based on this movement, particularly if it can break through $185. The $200 milestone is very much within reach after that. The price action of Solana generally indicates a significant upward trend. Strong market conditions and little resistance in the future could put the asset on track to reach the $200 mark soon. 

    Another Dogecoin surge?

    It looks like Dogecoin is preparing for another possible price spike of up to 30%. This may be the third leg of a sequence of price drives, which are frequently regarded as one of the strongest stages of such movements, according to the Elliott Wave theory. Dogecoin's price action may see a significant short-term boost from this next leg. Examining the given chart, Dogecoin recently surged above key resistance levels, hovering around $0.12 and remaining stable in the $0.13 range. The asset has continued to rise despite minor declines, with strong support forming at $0.12 and $0.11. 

    DOGE has the potential to rise even higher thanks to this foundation - particularly if the overall cryptocurrency market continues to be optimistic. With the RSI at about 70 right now, Dogecoin is a little overbought but still moving in the right direction. Gains may be consolidated by a brief decline prior to a subsequent upward trend. Dogecoin could aim for a 30% increase under the current conditions, bringing the price near the $0.18-$0.19 range, a key psychological resistance zone. 

    Related
    SEC Veteran Pours Cold Water on XRP Community, Shibarium Breaks All-Time High With 1,557% Spike in Activity, Stellar (XLM) Transfers Now Supported on Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 15:02
    SEC Veteran Pours Cold Water on XRP Community, Shibarium Breaks All-Time High With 1,557% Spike in Activity, Stellar (XLM) Transfers Now Supported on Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina

    Price movements usually follow five-wave patterns, according to Elliott Wave theory with the third wave being the longest and strongest. The current state of the market indicates the possibility of another leg up, driven by heightened buying pressure and market optimism - if this theory is correct in the case of Dogecoin. 

    Targeting $0.18-$0.19 for a possible upward breakout, traders should now closely monitor support levels around $0.12 and $0.11. Dogecoin may experience a new phase of growth as a result of the third price drive, which could push prices to all-time highs in the upcoming weeks.

    Ethereum uptrend incoming

    The chart shows that Ethereum has recently been in a discernible uptrend. It is unclear, though, if this momentum will be sufficient to start a full-fledged bull run. As of right now, Ethereum is operating within a clearly defined channel, and how the asset responds to important levels over the next few days may indicate its future course. Given the circumstances, Ethereum is currently encountering resistance at $2,790, which has been a stumbling block for the cryptocurrency throughout October. 

    A break above this mark might indicate a stronger upward trend. In that case, the price might aim for the psychological level of $3,000, which would be a critical area for additional growth. Significant support is forming around $2,488 on the downside. The lower boundary of the ascending trendline is at this level, and a decline below it can indicate a temporary retracement. 

    Related
    Ethereum’s Buterin Explains “The Surge”
    Thu, 10/17/2024 - 05:48
    Ethereum’s Buterin Explains “The Surge”
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Additional support can be found at $2,400, where Ethereum has previously recovered. The relative strength index, or RSI, is currently at 56, which is in the middle range and shows that the asset is still moving upward without being overbought. Although volume seems to be stable, any significant price change would require more trading activity to support the trend. In conclusion, even though Ethereum is currently showing promise it is too soon to declare a confirmed bull run.

    More information will probably become available in the days ahead depending on how ETH responds to the resistance at $2,790 and maintains support at $2,488. Higher targets may be accessible if Ethereum overcomes significant resistance, but if it does not, there may be a short-term retracement or sideways movement.

    #Solana #Ethereum #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 19:42
    Bitcoin Suddenly Hits $68K as Whale Holdings Reach Record High
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 18:36
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale from 2009 Cannot Stop Selling
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Almost 200 Participants Grace European Gaming Congress 2024, as Organizers Already Plan Warsaw Return
    Blockchain Life 2024 Gathered the Leaders of the Crypto Community From 120 Countries in Dubai
    BingX Restores Full Operations and Unveils "ShieldX" for Enhanced Security
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Could Be Ready for $200, Third Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Drive to Cause 30% Surge? Has New Ethereum (ETH) Bull Run Just Formed?
    Bitcoin Suddenly Hits $68K as Whale Holdings Reach Record High
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale from 2009 Cannot Stop Selling
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD