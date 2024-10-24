Advertisement
AD

    SEC Veteran Pours Cold Water on XRP Community, Shibarium Breaks All-Time High With 1,557% Spike in Activity, Stellar (XLM) Transfers Now Supported on Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Dive into U.Today's news digest to make sure you're not missing any key updates from the crypto space!
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 15:02
    SEC Veteran Pours Cold Water on XRP Community, Shibarium Breaks All-Time High With 1,557% Spike in Activity, Stellar (XLM) Transfers Now Supported on Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Let's take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top three news stories.

    SEC veteran pours cold water on XRP community

    In a recent development in the Ripple-SEC case, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals issued a notice of default, which was perceived as another nail in the SEC's coffin by some in the XRP community. Previously, the regulator was reported to possibly miss the deadline to file its Form C in the appeals process. However, as clarified by former SEC director in San Francisco Marc Fagel, the notice was addressed to Ripple, not to the regulator. "This has NOTHING to do with the SEC. It's directed at defendant/appellee Larsen, whose counsel has not made a timely appearance in the matter," he wrote. Thus, according to the notice, if Ripple fails to address this within 14 days, it may be barred from presenting oral arguments unless granted permission by the court.

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium suddenly breaks all-time high with 1,557% spike in activity

    According to recent data provided by Shibariumscan, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution, Shibarium, saw a remarkable 1,557% spike in activity yesterday. In a single day, the active accounts rose dramatically from 1,685 to 26,237, largely due to older accounts, with only 3,814 new addresses being created. Notably, this seems to be a new all-time high for active Shibarium accounts. The sudden burst in active accounts resulted in an increase in the number of new daily transactions by nearly 1,380%, from 128,047 to 1.76 million, marking the highest transaction volume since March. However, despite this impressive uptick in transactions and active accounts, the total value locked within the Shibarium blockchain experienced a decrease during the same period.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Intrigues with "Faster Bitcoin" Tweet As BTC Price Shoots Up
    Satoshi’s Bitcoin Vision to Be Realized by 2030 – Details from CryptoQuant CEO
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin
    Tesla Confirms It Still Holds Bitcoin

    Related
    Possible Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross in 10 Days: Now or in 2025?
    Tue, 10/22/2024 - 12:33
    Possible Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross in 10 Days: Now or in 2025?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Stellar (XLM) transfers now supported on Robinhood: Details

    As recently announced by Robinhood Crypto EU X account, Robinhood Crypto is now supporting transfers of XLM, Stellar's native token. From now on, users will be able to withdraw and deposit the digital asset. To celebrate this new feature, the company is offering a limited-time 1% deposit bonus for users transferring XLM to the platform. Robinhood launched its crypto trading service, Robinhood Crypto, in the EU in December of last year, allowing users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. However, the company restricted it from transferring assets to external wallets or third-party platforms. This changed at the beginning of October, when Robinhood announced that it would begin allowing its European customers the ability to transfer cryptocurrency into and out of its app. Alongside Stellar, Robinhood has also introduced support for Solana (SOL) transfers, offering the same 1% deposit reward until Nov. 30.

    #Ripple News #XRP #Shibarium #Stellar #Robinhood
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 14:40
    Golden Cross May Rocket Bitcoin Price to $100,000, Says Analyst
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 14:17
    Shiba Inu Next in Line for Whale-Induced Rally, Here's Why
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 Gathered the Leaders of the Crypto Community From 120 Countries in Dubai
    BingX Restores Full Operations and Unveils "ShieldX" for Enhanced Security
    Your Best Allies for Your Academic Work
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Veteran Pours Cold Water on XRP Community, Shibarium Breaks All-Time High With 1,557% Spike in Activity, Stellar (XLM) Transfers Now Supported on Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Golden Cross May Rocket Bitcoin Price to $100,000, Says Analyst
    Shiba Inu Next in Line for Whale-Induced Rally, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD