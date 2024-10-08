Solana (SOL) Breakout We've Been Waiting For, Etheruem (ETH) Might Not See $2,500, Dogecoin (DOGE) Needs $400 Million to Move Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Though the market is currently not as favorable as some traders would like, Ethereum is displaying some strength as it approaches the $2,500 mark. Despite the fact that Ethereum has been rising lately, there are questions about whether there is enough momentum to keep the trend going given the lack of noticeable trading volume.

The market might not have the purchasing power necessary to move ETH past significant resistance levels in the absence of enough volume. The $2,500 psychological barrier represents one of the first Ethereum resistance levels. This barrier is encountered by many traders.

If Ethereum cannot break through with high volume, there is a strong likelihood that sellers will step in, causing a potential reversal. The next significant resistance level after $2,500 is approximately $2,750, where Ethereum has previously encountered rejections.

Historically, these moving averages have been trustworthy predictors of market direction and act as dynamic resistance levels. It will take a significant spike in volume, which the market is not seeing right now to break above both of these moving averages. Ethereum is expected to reverse if it is unable to muster the strength to overcome these resistance levels.

Solana breakout around

After a protracted period of consolidation and sideways trading, Solana (SOL) is now beginning to show signs of a breakout. By surpassing its 100-day exponential moving average, which has historically served as a potent resistance zone, the asset has successfully overcome a significant technical obstacle.

This development may herald a fresh bullish phase for Solana, particularly as it approaches the $150 price mark once more. For Solana the 100-day EMA has been a significant technical barrier. Overcoming this line is encouraging for investors hoping for upward momentum.

The price is currently comfortably above this moving average, which gives SOL a stronger base on which to continue its upward trend. By drawing in new buyers and boosting market confidence, breaking above the 100 EMA has historically served as a bullish trigger.

The price threshold of $150 is the next significant level to keep an eye on. For both individual and institutional investors, this price point has psychological significance.

As more traders join the fray, a move above $150 might serve as confirmation of a larger bullish trend and drive the price higher still. The 200-day EMA is currently serving as an additional level of support as Solana's chart demonstrates continued strength.

Furthermore, neutral momentum with room to rise before becoming overbought is indicated by the relative strength index, which is comfortably hovering around 53. The next major objective is the $160-$170 range, where more resistance might show up if Solana is able to hold its position above the 100 EMA and break through $150.

Dogecoin needs more

As it looks to regain momentum and rise higher, Dogecoin is approaching a crucial juncture. The asset has recently experienced a surge in value, but the way it is currently trading suggests that the next big price move will likely need to be driven by a large inflow of funds, perhaps $400 million in buying support.

In the absence of this buying pressure, DOGE might find it difficult to overcome significant resistance levels and might experience a possible price reversal. Dogecoin has surpassed some of its immediate resistance levels and is currently trading at about $0.117. The 200-day EMA, however, serves as a formidable resistance in the $0.12-0.13 range where the difficulty is ahead.

It is unlikely that the asset will move much higher in the near future without the required volume, as DOGE has historically found it difficult to overcome this area. When examining the volume and liquidity required to overcome the existing resistance zones, the $400 million figure becomes relevant.

This degree of purchasing support would enable DOGE to get through the current obstacle and continue rising. Without it, a loss of momentum on the market could trigger a sell-off and a return to the $0.10-$0.105 range. On the negative side, if buyers choose not to intervene, DOGE may experience a price reversal.