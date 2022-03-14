Solana (SOL) 68% Correction Leads Coin to Lowest Price Since August

News
Mon, 03/14/2022 - 12:35
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Solana reaches another local bottom as the recovery of the asset does not seem to be around the corner
Solana (SOL) 68% Correction Leads Coin to Lowest Price Since August
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Despite the continuous development of the Solana network, the price of the asset cannot break the sharp downtrend that has caused a 68% price drop since November 2021. As for now, the cryptocurrency has reached the lowest point price-wise since August, according to TradingView.

Despite flash crashes below $80, the coin has successfully recovered back to $85 many times, but because of the existence of strong selling pressure on the asset, bulls have failed to push the "Ethereum killer" through the downtrend's resistance.

SOL Chart
Source: TradingView

According to Moving Averages on the chart, Solana is still moving in the sharp downtrend that slowed down with the average volatility staying at approximately 10%. Both 50-day and 200-day moving averages are moving under the asset's price performance, which remains negative.

Despite the development of Solana Pay and constant commits on GitHub, the network still cannot attract investors that would push the price of the asset up. Tokens like LUNA are trading with high profits in the last month despite current conditions on the market.

Why does Solana show one of the worst performances?

There is no specific cause for Solana's performance on the market as the project has no fundamental issues or regulatory problems in any country, so the primary source of pressure on the project is tied to the speculative nature of the asset.

Related
SHIB Might Spike to $0.01 Due to These Factors Besides Burning per Shibburn Business: Details

The Solana network powered most NFT-related projects in the industry that have, unfortunately, ended up as scams or exploits. Once users moved their SOL to scammers' wallets and were frustrated because of their investment's ROI, they abandoned the network and never bought back any new coins.

Since most NFT projects lead to the selling of all SOL holdings on the market, the asset's price had no other choice but to drop significantly.

#Solana News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Judge Denies Ripple Exec’s Motions to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit, 655 Million SHIB to Be Burned on March 15: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/14/2022 - 16:10
Judge Denies Ripple Exec’s Motions to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit, 655 Million SHIB to Be Burned on March 15: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BTC, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 14
03/14/2022 - 15:46
BTC, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image India's Biggest Online Travel Company Leverages Polygon Blockchain for NFT Collection: Details
03/14/2022 - 15:29
India's Biggest Online Travel Company Leverages Polygon Blockchain for NFT Collection: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide