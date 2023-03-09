Solana Killer Aptos Launches NFT Bridge on Wormhole, Here's Its Significance

Thu, 03/09/2023 - 14:44
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Aptos wants to foster swift NFT movement with new bridge on wormhole
Solana Killer Aptos Launches NFT Bridge on Wormhole, Here's Its Significance
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Aptos (APT), a Layer 1 blockchain protocol dubbed a Solana killer, is expanding its overall capabilities with the latest launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) bridge on Wormhole. According to an update shared by Mo Shaikh, co-founder and CEO of the Aptos protocol, said the newly launched feature is interoperability in action and is the future of Web3.0.

According to Shaikh, the Wormhole Aptos NFT Bridge will make it possible for digital art collectors to mint their NFTs on any protocol whatsoever and move them through Aptos without hassle.

Aptos earned its name as a Solana killer because of the surreal capabilities it is built with. Designed using the novel smart contract programming language called Move, a Rust-based programming language that was independently developed by Meta's (formerly Facebook's) Diem blockchain engineers, Aptos has been introducing a number of significant products over the past couple of months.

Related
Aptos' (APT) Price Comes Under Pressure as 4.5 Million Tokens Ready for Unlocking

As Aptos is playing home to more than 10,000 NFTs at the moment, Shaikh said more creators around the world are still welcome to try out the new product. To the crypto founder, he noted that the feature would allow creators to push their innovations onto the frontlines across different metaverses.

All-round metaverse growth

The launch of the Wormhole NFT Bridge is great, but this impressive ecosystem update is not just peculiar to Aptos. The broader crypto ecosystem, as well as the DeFi and NFT worlds, have continued to build more relevance despite the current Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) that is rocking the industry.

Amid all else, Cardano launched a series of projects this year, with the most publicized being the launch of the Djed stablecoin. The launch helped the parent chain to record its all-time high (ATH) value in its DeFi's Total Value Locked.

Further, other protocols, including Solana, Avalanche, Fantom and Polygon, have one of two products they are currently working on.

#Aptos
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Shiba Inu 2.0? Vitalik Buterin Just Anti-Endorsed This Meme Coin
03/09/2023 - 14:16
Shiba Inu 2.0? Vitalik Buterin Just Anti-Endorsed This Meme Coin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image IOTA (MIOTA) Unveils Web3 Innovation, Price Stays Positive
03/09/2023 - 13:46
IOTA (MIOTA) Unveils Web3 Innovation, Price Stays Positive
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Burn Rate up Whopping 27,954%, Billions of Shiba Inu Go up in Flames
03/09/2023 - 13:23
SHIB Burn Rate up Whopping 27,954%, Billions of Shiba Inu Go up in Flames
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan