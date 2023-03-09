Solana Killer Aptos Launches NFT Bridge on Wormhole, Here's Its Significance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Aptos (APT), a Layer 1 blockchain protocol dubbed a Solana killer, is expanding its overall capabilities with the latest launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) bridge on Wormhole. According to an update shared by Mo Shaikh, co-founder and CEO of the Aptos protocol, said the newly launched feature is interoperability in action and is the future of Web3.0.

According to Shaikh, the Wormhole Aptos NFT Bridge will make it possible for digital art collectors to mint their NFTs on any protocol whatsoever and move them through Aptos without hassle.

Interoperability is key to next-gen Web3.



With the Aptos NFT bridge on Portal (by our friends at @wormholecrypto), we’re breaking down walls and barriers one NFT at a time 🤝🌐



Now, no matter where your NFTs have been minted, they can move lightning-fast on Aptos ⚡️ https://t.co/VvceOpeVii — Mo Shaikh (@moshaikhs) March 8, 2023

Aptos earned its name as a Solana killer because of the surreal capabilities it is built with. Designed using the novel smart contract programming language called Move, a Rust-based programming language that was independently developed by Meta's (formerly Facebook's) Diem blockchain engineers, Aptos has been introducing a number of significant products over the past couple of months.

As Aptos is playing home to more than 10,000 NFTs at the moment, Shaikh said more creators around the world are still welcome to try out the new product. To the crypto founder, he noted that the feature would allow creators to push their innovations onto the frontlines across different metaverses.

All-round metaverse growth

The launch of the Wormhole NFT Bridge is great, but this impressive ecosystem update is not just peculiar to Aptos. The broader crypto ecosystem, as well as the DeFi and NFT worlds, have continued to build more relevance despite the current Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) that is rocking the industry.

Amid all else, Cardano launched a series of projects this year, with the most publicized being the launch of the Djed stablecoin. The launch helped the parent chain to record its all-time high (ATH) value in its DeFi's Total Value Locked.

Further, other protocols, including Solana, Avalanche, Fantom and Polygon, have one of two products they are currently working on.